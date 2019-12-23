Saudi sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi’s killing

A court in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported that three others were sentenced to prison. All can appeal the verdicts.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman drew international condemnation for the killing because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him.

After initial denials, the official Saudi narrative blamed the murder on rogue operatives. The public prosecutor said the then-deputy intelligence chief ordered the repatriation of Khashoggi, a royal insider who became an outspoken critic, but the lead negotiator ordered him killed after discussions for his return failed.

The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near-total secrecy.