Pakistan bag victory against Sri Lanka in first home Test series in a decade

Pakistan on Monday won the two-match Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka after winning the second Test at Karachi's National Stadium by 263 runs.

Chasing 476 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 212 with Oshada Fernando top-scoring for them with a gutsy 102, while Naseem Shah claimed 5-31 for the hosts.

The two-match series against Sri Lanka marks the resumption of Test cricket in the country for the first time in 10 years and nine months.

The first Test played at Pindi Cricket Stadium ended in a draw after being badly affected by the weather. Opener Abid Ali, however, became the first batsman to score hundreds on both Test and One-Day International debuts when he struck a ton during the match.

Ali was awarded both the man of the match and the man of the series.

"All the hard work at [the] domestic level has been rewarded. A home Test series after ten years, could not have been more proud. I keep working hard, keep believing in myself and remaining positive.

"Of course there was pressure but we approached it positively with help from the team management and thanks for the crowd that turned up to support us," ESPNcricinfo quoted him as saying.

According to ESPNcricinfo, with the win, Pakistan has climbed to number three on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

The last time the green shirts won a Test at home was also in Karachi, over 13 years ago, against West Indies, the report added.

