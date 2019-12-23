DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 23, 2019

Pakistan bag victory against Sri Lanka in first home Test series in a decade

Dawn.com | ReutersUpdated December 23, 2019

Email

Pakistan on Monday won the two-match Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka after winning the second Test at Karachi's National Stadium by 263 runs. — PCB Twitter
Pakistan on Monday won the two-match Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka after winning the second Test at Karachi's National Stadium by 263 runs. — PCB Twitter

Pakistan on Monday won the two-match Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka after winning the second Test at Karachi's National Stadium by 263 runs.

Chasing 476 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 212 with Oshada Fernando top-scoring for them with a gutsy 102, while Naseem Shah claimed 5-31 for the hosts.

The two-match series against Sri Lanka marks the resumption of Test cricket in the country for the first time in 10 years and nine months.

The first Test played at Pindi Cricket Stadium ended in a draw after being badly affected by the weather. Opener Abid Ali, however, became the first batsman to score hundreds on both Test and One-Day International debuts when he struck a ton during the match.

Ali was awarded both the man of the match and the man of the series.

"All the hard work at [the] domestic level has been rewarded. A home Test series after ten years, could not have been more proud. I keep working hard, keep believing in myself and remaining positive.

"Of course there was pressure but we approached it positively with help from the team management and thanks for the crowd that turned up to support us," ESPNcricinfo quoted him as saying.

According to ESPNcricinfo, with the win, Pakistan has climbed to number three on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

The last time the green shirts won a Test at home was also in Karachi, over 13 years ago, against West Indies, the report added.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The descent

The descent

Rest assured we won’t have to wait long for the next faux pas.

Editorial

December 23, 2019

KL Summit fallout

Withdrawing from the moot at the last minute did little to lift our international image.
December 23, 2019

Climate perils

PAKISTAN is one of the 10 countries most affected by the changing climate. The impact of the latter is showing up in...
December 23, 2019

A dog’s life

A STRAY dog’s life is nasty, brutish and short. To counter the growing incidence of dog bites and thus quell ...
Unwise support
Updated December 22, 2019

Unwise support

Our security establishment must reflect upon its constitutionally mandated role.
December 22, 2019

Bancassurance scams

THE SECP has done the right thing by starting an inquiry into the aggressive selling of bancassurance products. For...
December 22, 2019

Rights and respect

THROUGHOUT the world, sanitation workers perform some of the most vital services that make daily living possible for...