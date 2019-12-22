PM's aide says govt will ensure gas supply to households

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that on the directions of the prime minister, the authorities concerned have been directed to ensure the supply of gas to people's households even if it means curbing the supply to CNG stations.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, Awan maintained that there are false claims being perpetuated regarding the hike in gas prices.

"The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is merely a regulator which, keeping in mind ground realities, forwards its input to the government.

"The prime minister is aware of the people's problems and the government understands that citizens cannot bear to take on more expenses at the moment.

"We cannot act on the recommendations put forth by the authority. We must come up with a realistic strategy so that we do not put additional burden on the nation," she said.

She stated that a continuous wave of winter has gripped the country which is why there has been an increase in the demand for gas.

"Keeping this in mind, there has been a 12 per cent increase in gas pressure while overall utilisation has increased by almost 2.5% as compared to last year."

Awan also commented on the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. "The people of Pakistan stand behind the army. Our media is showing the true picture of what is currently going on at the border [Line of Control].

"Our media is unveiling India's true intentions and will continue to do so."

The PM's aide also lashed out the opposition, saying that those who robbed and plundered the country are now posing as the people's representatives.

Calling out Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, she expressed that the party only seems to remember Benazir Bhutto, whose death anniversary falls on Dec 27, during elections or when the need to win people's favour.

"Those who were brought in to politics on recommendations have the audacity to call the prime minister 'selected'," she said, responding to Bilawal's frequent use of the word.

Awan added that the opposition continues to denounce democracy during Imran Khan's tenure as it is not the type of democracy they want. "The prime minister is not in favour of the type of democracy where you worry about the wellbeing of your own children and not that of the nation's children.

"Your own conduct is undemocratic. You should being democracy to your own province."

Awan also had something to say to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, who has moved the court for removal of her name from the Exit Control List.

"During elections you used to tout the slogan 'vote ko izzat do' [give respect to the vote]. You claimed that you would stand by the people during their hardships. So why are you all fleeing one by one?

"Imran Khan is the saviour this country needs. He will enable the nation to stand on their own two feet," she concluded.