December 22, 2019

Modi seeks to soothe India's Muslims as deadly protests against citizenship law swell

AFPUpdated December 22, 2019

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a rally in New Delhi on Sunday. — AFP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Sunday to reassure India's Muslims as a wave of deadly protests against a new citizenship law put his Hindu nationalist government under pressure like never before.

At least 25 people have died in almost two weeks of demonstrations and violence after Modi's government passed the law criticised as anti-Muslim. More protests took place on Sunday.

Addressing party supporters in New Delhi — who cried “Modi! Modi!” at the mention of the law — the 69-year-old said Muslims “don't need to worry at all” provided they are genuine Indians.

“Muslims who are sons of the soil and whose ancestors are the children of mother India need not to worry,” Modi told the crowd of thousands.

Accusing the main opposition Congress party of condoning the recent violence by not condemning it, Modi said opponents were “spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention camps”.

“There are no detention centres. All these stories about detention centres are lies, lies and lies,” he said.

Modi also said that there had been “no discussion” about a nationwide “register of citizens”, which many Muslims in India fear is targeted mainly at them.

Read more: India protests rage against citizenship law, but Modi defiant

Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi's close ally, has said repeatedly that such an exercise will take place, including in parliament aimed at removing all “infiltrators” from India.

This year such a register in Assam state left off 1.9 million people unable to prove they or their forebears were there before 1971. They now face possible statelessness.

Assam has six functional detention centres holding more than 1,000 people in the northeastern state and plans another 11.

The Home Ministry in June issued a “2019 Model Detention Manual” to states, asking them to set up camps in major entry points.

Hindu nation

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful but protesters have also hurled rocks and torched vehicles, while heavy-handed police tactics including the storming of a Delhi university a week ago have fuelled anger.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered late Saturday in the southern city of Hyderabad. Other protests took place on Sunday, including in Jaipur and Mumbai. Another in favour of the law was held in Bangalore.

The law gives religious minority members — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Christians and Buddhists — from three neighbouring Islamic countries an easier path to citizenship, but not if they are Muslim.

Islamic groups, the opposition and others at home and abroad fear this forms part of Modi's aim to marginalise India's 200 million Muslims and remould the country as a Hindu nation, something he denies.

Authorities have imposed emergency laws, blocked internet access — a common tactic in India — and shut down shops in sensitive areas across the country in an attempt to contain the unrest.

More than 7,500 people have either been detained under emergency laws or arrested for rioting, according to state officials, with 5,000 in Uttar Pradesh state alone where 17 people have been killed.

Some 500 people have also been injured in Uttar Pradesh including 263 police, while two people were shot dead in the southern state of Karnataka and six died in Assam in the northeast last week.

Read more: Why Guwahati exploded in protests — and what explains Assam's resistance to India's Citizenship Bill

In Assam, opponents of the legislation fear it will enable large numbers of Bengali-speaking immigrants, many of whom are Hindu, to settle there.

But elsewhere, opponents say the law has made religion a test for citizenship ahead of a nationwide register that Modi wants to carry out by 2024 to remove all “infiltrators”.

The US State Department this week urged New Delhi to “protect the rights of its religious minorities in keeping with India's constitution and democratic values”.

Modi's government, re-elected in May, has defended the law saying it is meant to help “persecuted” minorites from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Comments (15)

M. Emad
Dec 22, 2019 12:35pm
The 2019 'citizenship law' is the internal matter of India.
Recommend 0
AW
Dec 22, 2019 12:51pm
Modi and Amit Shah of the RSS team are determined to unravel the Indian Union
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Dec 22, 2019 01:18pm
Watching Modi rally live on TV. The crowd aims to give a reply to the rioters.
Recommend 0
Girish Jain
Dec 22, 2019 01:35pm
Its not peaceful protesters, just rioters and law breakers.
Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
Dec 22, 2019 01:37pm
The UP government have seized the properties of arsonists, vandalizers, to compensates its losses.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Dec 22, 2019 01:39pm
Clearly reflects how bad illegal immigrants situation in India is which politicians are cashing in. Indians are not bothered about this law.
Recommend 0
Aftab Uddin
Dec 22, 2019 01:42pm
What happened to Gandhi's secular India? What direction is Modi taking it? Sad to see.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Dec 22, 2019 01:48pm
Rioters dealt with.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Dec 22, 2019 01:56pm
Now they would know who is the Boss.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 22, 2019 03:52pm
@DesiDesi, In a democracy, people are the boss. You cannot silence them by force.
Recommend 0
Vasish
Dec 22, 2019 04:47pm
@Fastrack, The people are there on both sides. One side has acted and if the others respond, there will be a terrible price to pay. They still remember the Gujarat episode, isn't it?
Recommend 0
Patel
Dec 22, 2019 05:04pm
@Vasish, no we forgot please remind us again?
Recommend 0
Indian Common man
Dec 22, 2019 05:08pm
Only 23? Anyone who destroys public property must be punished. As a taxpayer, public property is my property.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Dec 22, 2019 06:39pm
@M. Emad, Yeah it’s internal matter, and still it’s accommodating the largest numbers of Bangladeshi in Assam & W.Bengal.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Dec 22, 2019 06:43pm
The casualty figure is much higher than reported. It’s look like a movement against BJP, which lose confidence of people. Fresh elections are imminent.
Recommend 0

