Pakistan declare innings at 555 after stellar top order performances in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Pakistan declared their second innings at 555 on Sunday on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka after stellar performances from the top order. Sri Lanka are trailing by 475 runs.

After a solid partnership by openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135), Pakistan entered the fourth day of the Test on a high. Skipper Azhar Ali (118) and Babar Azam (100)* continued to thrash Sri Lankan bowlers on Sunday, maintaining the team's strong position.

This is the second time that the top four batsmen of a team's lineup have scored centuries in a single match.

Azam's 100 came off 131 balls and is his second in this series. Earlier in the day, Test captain Ali had scored his 16th century in the format. Ali's century, his first as a captain and at home, came off 142 balls. It was a return to form for the skipper, who has been unimpressive since he assumed captaincy, making fans spectators doubt the selectors' decision to choose him for the role.

The Karachi Test, which is being played in the National Stadium — the first five-day match at the venue after a gap of 10 years and nine months — will be the deciding fixture of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.