Today's Paper | December 22, 2019

Pakistan declare innings at 555 after stellar top order performances in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Dawn.comUpdated December 22, 2019

(From left) Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali and Abid Ali pose at the National Stadium after Pakistan declared the innings in the second Test against Sri Lanka. All four of them scored centuries against the visitors, taking the team's score to 555 in the second innings. — Photo courtesy PCB Instagram
Babar Azam congratulates skipper Azhar Ali on his 16th Test century on Sunday, December 22 on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali faces Sri Lankan bowler in the third day of the second Test cricket match at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday, December 21, 2019. — AP
Pakistan declared their second innings at 555 on Sunday on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka after stellar performances from the top order. Sri Lanka are trailing by 475 runs.

After a solid partnership by openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135), Pakistan entered the fourth day of the Test on a high. Skipper Azhar Ali (118) and Babar Azam (100)* continued to thrash Sri Lankan bowlers on Sunday, maintaining the team's strong position.

This is the second time that the top four batsmen of a team's lineup have scored centuries in a single match.

Azam's 100 came off 131 balls and is his second in this series. Earlier in the day, Test captain Ali had scored his 16th century in the format. Ali's century, his first as a captain and at home, came off 142 balls. It was a return to form for the skipper, who has been unimpressive since he assumed captaincy, making fans spectators doubt the selectors' decision to choose him for the role.

Read: 'Legend' Abid, Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka in second Test

The Karachi Test, which is being played in the National Stadium — the first five-day match at the venue after a gap of 10 years and nine months — will be the deciding fixture of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.

