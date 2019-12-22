DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 22, 2019

France fines Google €150m for opaque advertising rules

ReutersUpdated December 22, 2019

Email

An illustration picture shows a Google logo with two one Euro coins, taken in Munich in this January 15, 2013 photograph. — Reuters/File
An illustration picture shows a Google logo with two one Euro coins, taken in Munich in this January 15, 2013 photograph. — Reuters/File

PARIS: France’s competition watchdog fined Google €150 million ($167m) on Friday for abusing its power over the treatment of advertisers, saying it applied opaque rules and changed them at will.

With a market share of around 90 per cent in the online search business, Google has a responsibility to offer a fair access to Google Ads, the regulator added.

“One of the great principles of competition law is that with great power comes great responsibility,” de Silva said.

“It’s also Spider-Man’s motto,” she noted, referring to the fictional superhero.

Google said it blocked Gibmedia because it was running ads for websites that deceived people into paying for services on unclear billing terms.

“We do not want these kinds of ads on our systems, so we suspended Gibmedia and gave up advertising revenue to protect consumers from harm,” Google said in statement.

Gibmedia refuted the allegation.

“Gibmedia has never been convicted of any deceptive practice and it’s unacceptable to see that Google, which has just been once again condemned for anti-competitive practices, has no other defense than to attack its victim,” said Hervé Lehman, Gibmedia’s lawyer.

In September, Google agreed to pay close to 1 billion euros to French authorities to settle a fiscal fraud probe that began four years ago. In January, France’s data protection watchdog had fined Google 50m for breaching European Union online privacy rules.

The data protection watchdog stated in its January ruling that Google lacked transparency and clarity in the way it informed users about its handling of personal data, and had failed to properly obtain their consent for personalised ads.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous surveillance

Dangerous surveillance

The University of Balochistan case is only the proverbial tip of the iceberg of privacy violations in Pakistan.
Para 66 kerfuffle

Para 66 kerfuffle

Abbas Nasir
Once the detailed verdict was out, one paragraph seemed to have acquired a life greater than the entire judgement.

Editorial

Unwise support
Updated December 22, 2019

Unwise support

Our security establishment must reflect upon its constitutionally mandated role.
December 22, 2019

Bancassurance scams

THE SECP has done the right thing by starting an inquiry into the aggressive selling of bancassurance products. For...
December 22, 2019

Rights and respect

THROUGHOUT the world, sanitation workers perform some of the most vital services that make daily living possible for...
Updated December 21, 2019

Tumult in India

Over the past week, Hindutva backed by the brute force of the state has bared its fangs in India.
Updated December 21, 2019

Gas price hike

THE government needs to carefully consider the determination by Ogra that a new round of gas price increases is...
Updated December 21, 2019

Chunian case

EARLIER this week, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed down the death penalty to Sohail Shahzad, who was...