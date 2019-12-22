Two bodies left by unknown persons at JPMC still unidentified

KARACHI: Mystery surrounded an incident in which unknown persons left two bodies at the gate of a key hospital in the city and escaped, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night and till date police had failed to identify the victims — a 17- or 18-year-old boy, and a young man who appeared to be in his mid-20s.

Hospital sources said that the duo, from their appearances, appeared to belong to well-to-do families.

CCTV footage aired by private news channels showed unknown persons bringing the bodies in a rickshaw and in a taxi at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The footage showed three men shifting a body from a rickshaw onto a stretcher and taking it to the emergency department.

Police said that fingerprints of the duo had been taken to establish their identity through biometric verification.

They said that they were also working on obtaining footage from nearby buildings to know which vehicle the unknown persons had used to escape.

Doctors at the JPMC conducted a post-mortem examination on Saturday afternoon to ascertain the cause of their death.

Police Surgeon Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that the doctors reserved their cause of death for histopathological and chemical examiner’s reports. He said the bodies bore no injury marks.

Giving details about Friday night’s incident, JPMC’s executive director Dr Seemin Jamali said that unidentified persons had brought the bodies to the emergency section of the hospital around 10.30pm, left them there and disappeared.

She said that when the medico-legal section of the hospital came to known about the incident, they called the Saddar police station so that they could send a team for completing medico-legal formalities.

Later, the police shifted the bodies to the Chhipa morgue thinking that their relatives might turn up at the hospital on Saturday. However, no one came forward to claim the bodies.

Man booked for killing stepmother, brother

A man stabbed to death his stepmother and his brother in Zaman Town on Saturday.

Officials said that Akbar Jahan, 80, and her son, Nisar Ahmed, 50, were killed in Korangi 2 1/2 allegedly by Farman Taj.

The bodies were shifted to the JPMC for a post-mortem examination.

Korangi SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar said that an initial probe revealed that the double murder was the outcome of some property dispute between family members.

Sharing details of the incident, the officer recalled that the deceased woman’s husband, Taj Mohammad, had died around 18-20 years ago in Hyderabad.

He had two wives and with Akbar Jehan, a resident of Korangi, he had five children and from Anwar Jahan, resident of Hyderabad, he had four children.

Suspect Farman and Nisar had a dispute over a house located on main Korangi Road in Karachi and it might be a possible motive for the double murder.

The SSP said that suspect Farman was said to be an employee of the armed forces.

After the incident, he managed to escape and the police were trying to arrest him.

The Zaman Town police registered a case (FIR 887/2019) under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Mohammed Nawaz, son-in-law of the deceased woman, against Farman.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2019