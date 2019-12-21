DAWN.COM

Karachi hit-man who established 'reign of terror' killed in encounter: Rangers

Imtiaz AliUpdated December 21, 2019

Rangers spokesperson says law enforcers recovered arms, snatched bikes. — AFP/File
Rangers spokesperson says law enforcers recovered arms, snatched bikes. — AFP/File

An alleged hit-man who had established a "reign of terror" in several areas of Karachi was shot dead on Saturday in an "encounter" with law enforcement agencies, a Rangers spokesperson said.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force and police jointly conducted a raid in Manghopir area on a tip-off about the presence of criminal elements. The alleged gangster opened fire on law enforcers when they reached the area and got killed in the ensuing encounter.

The spokesperson said that following the encounter, the law enforcers arrested three accomplices — Abdullah Mehsud, Shairullah alias Sheena and Mohammed Sohail — in an injured state. Two of their accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness, he added.

The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced Mehsud dead on arrival. Later on, the remaining two suspects were shifted to Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for further treatment.

Hospital sources said that one injured suspect, Sohail, who sustained bullet wounds on his face and left leg, was aged around 15 years. Shairullah, his associate, was injured on his right hand.

'Hit-man was a ringleader'

The paramilitary force spokesperson described Mehsud as a "noted target killer".

According to the Rangers, Mehsud was the leader of a gang involved in heinous crimes in Sohrab Goth, Jinjar Goth, Gulshan-i-Maymar, New Karachi, Manghopir, Superhighway and Subzi Mandi.

This gang, comprising around 10 suspects, had established a "reign of terror" in the said areas, the spokesperson said, adding that there were several FIRs registered against them at different police stations.

Sharing details of his alleged criminal acts, the official said that he was involved in injuring a man and two women over non-payment of extortion money under Sohrab Goth bridge in March 2009. In April, he along with his accomplices shot at and wounded two policemen, Abid Ali and Tariq, in the same area. In July, he gunned down two men, Samiullah and Gul Aka Khail, at Indus Plaza near Sohrab Goth. That same month, he had fled after an exchange of fire with police in Jinjar Goth. He was also involved in injuring one Rangers personnel who resisted a robbery attempt in Manghopir area.

The spokesperson said the 'hit-man' had also carried out an armed attack on a patrolling vehicle of the police’s forensic department in Sachal area earlier this month.

The Rangers also reportedly seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition besides two motorcycles from the suspects' custody which had been snatched from Manghopir two days ago.

