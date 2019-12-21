DAWN.COM

Pakistan will give befitting response if India undertakes false-flag operation: PM Imran

Dawn.comDecember 21, 2019

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 24. — AFP/File
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 24. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday issued a strongly worded statement in which he warned the world that "Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response" to India if it undertakes a "false-flag operation".

The premier's statement comes in the backdrop of a recent statement by Indian army chief Bipin Rawat who had said that the situation at the restive Line of Control (LoC) can "escalate any time".

"We (Indian army) have to be prepared for the spiralling of the escalatory matrix," Rawat was quoted by Indian media as saying.

PM Imran's statement comes as a massive movement in India has taken root in which citizens are galvanising to protest the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act. The Act makes it easier for non-Muslims from the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to gain Indian citizenship.

"Over the last 5 years of Modi's government, India has been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology. Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest and it is becoming a mass movement," said the premier.

PM Imran issued a stark reminder of the ongoing siege by Indian occupation forces in India-occupied Kashmir, saying that "a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted".

He said as the protests in India continue to gain pace, so are the "threats to Pakistan from India".

"[The] Indian army chief's statement adds to our concerns of a false-flag operation," he added.

The premier said he had warned the international community multiple times and today he wished to reiterate that if India launches an operation "to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism", Pakistan will be left with no choice but to respond "befittingly".

Earlier, in response to the Indian army chief's statement, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted: "Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LoC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort, as usual, to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against CAB."

"Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression."

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

