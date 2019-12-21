DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 21, 2019

Muslim nations consider gold, barter trade to beat sanctions

ReutersDecember 21, 2019

Email

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.— AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.— AA

Iran, Malaysia, Turkey and Qatar are considering trading among themselves in gold and through a barter system as a hedge against any future economic sanctions on them, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday.

At the end of an Islamic summit in Malaysia, Mahathir praised Iran and Qatar for withstanding economic embargoes and said it was important for the Muslim world to be self-reliant to face future threats.

“With the world witnessing nations making unilateral decisions to impose such punitive measures, Malaysia and other nations must always bear in mind that it can be imposed on any of us,” Mahathir said.

United States-allied Arab states Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar about 2-1/2-years ago over allegations it backs terrorism, a charge Doha denies. Iran, meanwhile, has been hit badly after the US reimposed sanctions on it last year.

“I have suggested that we re-visit the idea of trading using the gold dinar and barter trade among us,” Mahathir said, referring to the Islamic medieval gold coin.

“We are seriously looking into this and we hope that we will be able to find a mechanism to put it into effect.”

The leaders agreed they needed do more business among themselves and trade in each other's currencies.

The summit, which was snubbed by Saudi Arabia, was criticised for undermining the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which represents 57 Muslim-majority nations.

Malaysia said all the OIC members had been invited to the Kuala Lumpur summit but only about 20 showed up. By the fourth and final day of the summit, no joint statement had been released. The summit had been expected to discuss major issues affecting Muslims, including Palestine, Kashmir and the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and China's camps for Uighur Muslims in its western Xinjiang region.

Without naming any country, Mahathir said there was concern that Muslims in non-Muslim countries were forced to undergo assimilation.

“We support integration but assimilation to the extent of shedding our religion is unacceptable,” he said.

At a news conference, he said the summit participants had been told that Uighurs were being detained in China. “We have to hear the state, we have to hear the people who complain, then only it will be fair,” he said.

He called India's new citizenship act unfortunate. The act facilitates for faster naturalisation of non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who had settled in India prior to 2015.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 21, 2019

Tumult in India

Over the past week, Hindutva backed by the brute force of the state has bared its fangs in India.
Updated December 21, 2019

Gas price hike

THE government needs to carefully consider the determination by Ogra that a new round of gas price increases is...
Updated December 21, 2019

Chunian case

EARLIER this week, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed down the death penalty to Sohail Shahzad, who was...
Descent into medievalism
Updated December 20, 2019

Descent into medievalism

The tone of the verdict that was released yesterday was horrifying in places.
December 20, 2019

Mind the gap

THE founder of this nation once said: “No nation can ever be worthy of its existence that cannot take its women...
December 20, 2019

Harmful substances

THE Sindh Assembly has finally taken the much-awaited step of making the sale, purchase and manufacture of gutka and...