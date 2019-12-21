DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 21, 2019

'Legend' Abid, Masood give Pakistan edge over Sri Lanka in second Test

AFPUpdated December 21, 2019

Email

Abid Ali plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AFP
Abid Ali plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AFP
Shan Masood celebrates his century against Sri Lanka during the third day of their second Test cricket match at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AP
Shan Masood celebrates his century against Sri Lanka during the third day of their second Test cricket match at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AP
Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter

Abid Ali and Shan Masood became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings as Pakistan turned the tables on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test in Karachi on Saturday.

Abid, nicknamed “legend” in Pakistan's dressing room, hit 174 for his second hundred in as many Tests — becoming the first Pakistani and ninth batsmen overall to score two centuries in his first two Tests.

When the third day's play ended Pakistan were in a strong position with 395-2, having an overall lead of 315 after conceding an 80-run lead in the first innings.

Skipper Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 57 — his first fifty in 14 innings — and Babar Azam on 22 not out.

It was a day for the batsmen as Pakistan added 338 runs after resuming at 57-0 on a National Stadium pitch which dried up to help batting.

Masood blasted 135 for his second century in his 19th Test as the duo put on 278 for the opening wicket, just 20 short of equalling the highest opening stand for Pakistan of 298.

Abid Ali celebrates with teammate Shan Masood after scoring a century during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AFP
Abid Ali celebrates with teammate Shan Masood after scoring a century during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AFP

Amir Sohail and Ijaz Ahmed had set that record against the West Indies at the same venue in 1997.

Masood batted for nearly five hours for his 135, which included three sixes and seven fours. Abid struck 21 boundaries and a six in his 398-minute stay at the crease.

Abid's feat

Abid, 32, completed his century with a sweep off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two to follow his 109 in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi — his debut.

The Rawalpindi century made Abid the first batsman ever to score hundreds in both Test and one-day debuts. He had scored 112 in his first ODI, against Australia in Dubai earlier this year.

Abid said team management calling him “legend” adds to his responsibility.

“The management calls me legend, thanks to them,” said Abid. “But it adds to my responsibility to perform well.

This time we were under pressure because of the lead we conceded, but I am happy that we are now in a good position.” It was pacer Lahiru Kumara (2-88) who broke the opening stand when he had Masood caught hooking just five minutes from tea before he trapped Abid with the second new ball.

Abid's successive hundreds have put him in an elite company.

India's Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundreds in his first three Test after making his debut against England at home in December 1984.

William Ponsford, Doug Walters and Greg Blewett of Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of India, Alvin Kallicharran of the West Indies and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are the others who hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.

Before lunch, Abid survived a confident leg-before shout off paceman Kumara on 61 but the tourists lost the referral with the replays showing the ball would have missed the stumps.

Masood, playing his 19th Test, completed 1,000 Test runs when he reached 46.

The current series — part of the ongoing World Test championship — is the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 which suspended international cricket in the country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 21, 2019

Tumult in India

Over the past week, Hindutva backed by the brute force of the state has bared its fangs in India.
Updated December 21, 2019

Gas price hike

THE government needs to carefully consider the determination by Ogra that a new round of gas price increases is...
Updated December 21, 2019

Chunian case

EARLIER this week, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed down the death penalty to Sohail Shahzad, who was...
Descent into medievalism
Updated December 20, 2019

Descent into medievalism

The tone of the verdict that was released yesterday was horrifying in places.
December 20, 2019

Mind the gap

THE founder of this nation once said: “No nation can ever be worthy of its existence that cannot take its women...
December 20, 2019

Harmful substances

THE Sindh Assembly has finally taken the much-awaited step of making the sale, purchase and manufacture of gutka and...