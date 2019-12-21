DAWN.COM

Academic Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges by Multan court

Shakeel AhmedUpdated December 21, 2019

Junaid Hafeez was formerly a visiting faculty member of the Department of English Literature of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan. — Dawn/File
A district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced Junaid Hafeez, a former university lecturer in Multan, to death on blasphemy charges.

Formerly a visiting lecturer at the Department of English Literature of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan, Hafeez was booked on blasphemy charges and was arrested by police on March 13, 2013. The trial of the case started in 2014.

Additional Sessions Judge Kashif Qayyum sentenced Hafeez to death and a fine of Rs0.5 million under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC); in case of default he will undergo further imprisonment of six months.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 295-B, and 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 under Section 295-A of the PPC.

According to the court's short judgement, "All the sentences shall run consecutively and the accused would not be entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B CrPC because in case of blasphemer, this court has got no circumstance for taking [a] lenient view and it is also not permitted in Islam."

Under Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code, the period of detention of a prisoner has to be considered in the prison term when a person is convicted by a trial court.

Hafeez has been lodged in the high-security ward number 2 of New Central Jail Multan.

His previous lawyer, Rashid Rehman, was shot dead in May 2017 in his office.

Hafeez's parents had earlier this year appealed to former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa to look into their son's case. They sought justice for their son, fearing for his mental and physical health.

They had said their son had been languishing in solitary confinement in a cell of the Central Jail, Multan, for the last six years on the false charge of blasphemy.

“Due to transfer of many judges, delaying tactics of prosecution witnesses, and difficulties finding adequate legal counsel for the defence because of the sensitive nature of the case, our son continues to await justice in a fabricated case,” Junaid’s parents had said in a written appeal to the chief justice.

Blasphemy in Pakistan

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with even unproven allegations often prompting mob violence. Anyone convicted, or even just accused, of insulting Islam, risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes. Presenting the evidence against a blasphemy charge in court can sometimes itself be considered a fresh infringement.

In 2017, a mob in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan beat up a student, Mashal Khan, to death after accusing him of blasphemy over social media.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had last year acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, after accepting her appeal against her sentence.

Comments (17)

Pnb
Dec 21, 2019 12:17pm
What country yar.. feel sad and horrible...
rafiq
Dec 21, 2019 12:23pm
Blasphemy and Pakistan. All the news paper should discuss this subject in the open.
atis
Dec 21, 2019 12:24pm
yet the judgement of Musharaff is critisized in Pakistan
khadagg R
Dec 21, 2019 12:24pm
IK, this is your Pakistan or ?
Sadaat
Dec 21, 2019 12:26pm
Mercy
CrisDan
Dec 21, 2019 12:26pm
Pakistan is not a safe country to live.
Samad Raza
Dec 21, 2019 12:28pm
Horrible news. With the passage of each day, My hopes regarding my beloved country have been vanishing. And now, I am totally in despair.
Krish
Dec 21, 2019 12:30pm
Now please stop lecturing India on secularism
farid
Dec 21, 2019 12:30pm
Naya Pakistan, What a joke.
Jamshed Hashwani
Dec 21, 2019 12:31pm
Truly this is not important the esteemed judges. The quality and values of attorneys and judges is so messed up in Pakistan. Can you expect justice when the bar association will not hold its members to higher moral standard and punish the ones who do. Fix the lawyers and in time you will fix the rest.
Random Indian
Dec 21, 2019 12:32pm
First time I feel that CAA in India should also include muslims accused of trumped up blasphemy charges.
Aamir
Dec 21, 2019 12:38pm
Everyone is commenting with out knowing the situation. How u can comment whether he was guilty or not. Do you people have power to judge ones innocence. So chk ur credibility before court decision. If there is clearly mention in constitution then why people commit blasphemy.
@WHO cares
Dec 21, 2019 12:40pm
Muslim preachers abuse other religions on T.V openly and you send people to gallons even on false accusation on the basis of blasphemy.STOP PREACHING OTHER's now
CrisDan
Dec 21, 2019 12:41pm
@Pnb , and afraid too. Scary.
Orpington
Dec 21, 2019 12:45pm
Niazis Pakistan is Heading in the Direction of Stone Age Era
Rajeev D
Dec 21, 2019 12:45pm
What exactly was his crime?
MakeMyTrip
Dec 21, 2019 12:46pm
Amazing law!
