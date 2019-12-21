DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia denies pressurising Pakistan to withdraw from Malaysia summit

Naveed SiddiquiDecember 21, 2019

After his visit to Saudi Arabia last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to stay away from the Kuala Lumpur summit. — PM Office/File
The Saudi embassy in Islamabad on Saturday denied "information and fake news" broadcast by some media outlets that Saudi Arabia "pressurised and threatened" Pakistan to refrain from participating in the Kuala Lampur Summit.

The statement comes a day after Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Pakistan had decided to stay away from the recently concluded summit because of Saudi Arabia's threats of economic sanctions.

A press release issued by the Saudi embassy stated: "The embassy affirms that the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan are superior to the language of threat.

"The brotherly relations between the countries are long-standing and strategic based on trust, understanding and mutual respect, and the two countries enjoy a consensus of views on most regional and international issues, especially the issues of the Islamic nation."

The statement added that Saudi Arabia has always with Pakistan in Pakistan during difficult times "based on fraternal relations".

"We strive always to stand with Pakistan to be a successful and stable country," the embassy added.

The meeting in Kuala Lampur was shunned by Saudi Arabia and criticised for allegedly undermining the bigger Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Some analysts also suspected that Saudi Arabia's reluctance to attend stemmed from fear of being diplomatically isolated by regional rivals Iran, Qatar and Turkey, all of whom were attending the summit.

Saudi state news agency SPA also reported that on a call with Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohammad, Saudi King Salman reaffirmed that such issues should be discussed through the OIC.

According to Daily Sabah, Erdogan, while speaking to Turkish media representatives, said that it was not the first time that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had put pressure on a country for doing or not doing certain things.

“Unfortunately, we see that Saudi Arabia pressures Pakistan. Now, there are promises that the country has given to Pakistan regarding the central bank. However, more than that, there are four million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. They [threaten by saying that they] would send [Pakistanis] back and re-employ Bangladeshis instead,” Erdogan was quoted as saying. He added that the kingdom has also threatened to withdraw money it had deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to Erdogan, Pakistan had to comply with the Saudi wishes "due to its economic difficulties".

While not directly addressing the Turkish president's statement, the Foreign Office in response to questions from the media said that Pakistan did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur summit because "time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah".

"Pakistan will continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which is indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world," the FO spokesperson said in a brief statement.

'No representation from Pakistan at summit'

Pakistan was one of the first countries with which Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir had shared his plans for holding the summit when he met Prime Minister Imran along with Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York in September.

Later, Imran Khan formally conveyed his acceptance of the invitation for attending the summit when Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya called on him in Islamabad on November 29.

Last week, however, reports of Prime Minister Imran cancelling his trip to Malaysia started making rounds. After his visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the premier decided to stay away from the Kuala Lumpur summit. According to reports, he withdrew due to pressure exerted by the kingdom, which had extended a helping hand to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government during its early days to stave off an economic crisis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had on Tuesday confirmed that there would be no representation from Pakistan at the summit of some 20 Muslim countries, which started in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Qureshi confirmed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had concerns about the summit, saying the two countries were worried that the event could cause “division in Ummah” and lead to setting up of an organisation parallel to the existing Saudi-dominated OIC.

In view of the reservations about the summit, Qureshi said, it was decided that Pakistan would seek to bridge the gap between Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur and if that did not work there would be no participation in the summit.

Prime Minister Imran’s trip to the kingdom was aimed at bringing Saudi Arabia and Malaysia closer and not for getting permission to attend the summit, the minister said at the time.

Desi jat
Dec 21, 2019 11:02am
IK showed his true color by ditching friends for sake of money.
Recommend 0
Talha Vaqar
Dec 21, 2019 11:06am
So Pakistan FO did not refute the statement of the Turkish President.
Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 21, 2019 11:06am
Why would Saudi Arabia accept it
Recommend 0
Sameer
Dec 21, 2019 11:10am
Eventually the oil will run out!
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 21, 2019 11:11am
Anybody in this country knows the truth about this matter. After all, the Muslim Ummah stands divided as per your wish.
Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Dec 21, 2019 11:12am
Some time perception leads to reality. Why the PM cancelled the Malaysian trip after an urgent Saudi trip. May be PM and Saudis can answer this question instead of denials.
Recommend 0
Agha Asad Raza
Dec 21, 2019 11:12am
These Arabs lie all the time. Learnt it from their American friends.
Recommend 0
FN
Dec 21, 2019 11:21am
IK then may have told wrong story to Turkish PM to skip from the meeting.
Recommend 0
abdullah
Dec 21, 2019 11:28am
We remeber imran saying.i will not take dictation from any one PMLN had more spine despite pressure they didnt join war on yemen.
Recommend 0
Ajmad
Dec 21, 2019 11:30am
@Agha Asad Raza, Then why not IK speak the truth. If IK is silent that how can you call Arab's liar? IK should tell what exactly made him to cancel trip instead of others giving their theories and blaming each other.
Recommend 0
Sakaniga
Dec 21, 2019 11:33am
Bravo to Pm khan for caring to not cause displeasure among Muslim Ummah..however saudia may b wrong pressurizing Pakistan..but the truth prevails...inshAllah
Recommend 0
Khaled
Dec 21, 2019 11:34am
Denials will not alter the reality.
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Dec 21, 2019 11:35am
KSA and the Saudi monarch is going down!
Recommend 0
Nick NY
Dec 21, 2019 11:37am
The cats are out of bags...from Istanbul to Kuala Lumpur...denying won't help!
Recommend 0
Facts Matter
Dec 21, 2019 11:41am
Says the person who did not kill Khashoggi.
Recommend 0
Baber Gul
Dec 21, 2019 11:49am
Typical Arab denial. Nothing unusual. is MBS the same person who denied the murder of journalist Khashoggi in Turkey too?
Recommend 0
alamgir
Dec 21, 2019 11:49am
saudi denial will make no difference as the truth has already hit the pakistani public in the face
Recommend 0
Shah
Dec 21, 2019 11:49am
It is obvious Imran Khan was pressured by MBS. I am sure Mr. Erdogan is telling the truth. This means we will always be at the mercy of MBS and our sovereignity is compromized.
Recommend 0
Gretekan
Dec 21, 2019 11:53am
Wouldn't be the first dumb idea this government came up with.
Recommend 0
Shingvy
Dec 21, 2019 11:59am
Actions speak louder than words..
Recommend 0

