Today's Paper | December 21, 2019

Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated December 21, 2019

In a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi administers the oath to Justice Ahmed on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and Justice Gulzar Ahmed attend the oath-taking ceremony for the new chief justice on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday took the oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Ahmed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and various ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry also attended the ceremony.

Justice Ahmed, who replaces Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the chief justice, will serve till February 21, 2022, as the 27th chief justice.

Justice Khosa retired on Friday. At a gathering before officially addressing a full-court reference organised at the Supreme Court on the eve of his retirement, just a day after a special court released the detailed verdict in the high treason case against former dictator General retired Pervez Musharraf, Khosa said a malicious campaign has been initiated against the judiciary but the truth shall finally prevail.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed

Justice Ahmed was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi to the family of Noor Muhammad, a distinguished lawyer. His elementary schooling was from the city's Gulistan School, according to the Supreme Court website. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Government National College, Karachi after which he obtained his law degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, and joined the High Court on April 4, 1988. Subsequently, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court on September 15, 2001.

Justice Ahmed was elected honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi for the year 1999-2000.

Throughout his legal practice, he mostly remained on the civil-corporate side, serving as the legal advisor to numerous multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions.

Comments (4)

MirzaCanada
Dec 21, 2019 10:32am
He will start walking on a tight rope. His first case will be Gen. Musharraf's conviction. Let's see how he would handle that.
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 21, 2019 10:39am
Let's hope the new CJP takes up tough cases like Ayaan Ali, Uzair Baloch, Model Town carnage etc. This will be his real test.
Wazir 1
Dec 21, 2019 10:55am
Congratulation. Meritocracy be promoted in judiciary in order to dispose of all cases on veracity and truth.
Captain
Dec 21, 2019 10:55am
We wish him Good Luck and happy sailing ⛵️.......
