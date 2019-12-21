DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 21, 2019

Interior ministry bars its staffers from talking to media

Munawer AzeemUpdated December 21, 2019

Email

The interior ministry has barred its staffers from talking to the media, sources told Dawn on Friday. — AFP/File
The interior ministry has barred its staffers from talking to the media, sources told Dawn on Friday. — AFP/File

ISLAMBAD: The interior ministry has barred its staffers from talking to the media, sources told Dawn on Friday.

“The minister for interior has directed that no officer/official should interact with media (print/electronic) nor upload any official’s view/comment on social media or any other channel of information, except with the formal and written approval of the secretary interior or head of the attached department/organisation, as the case may be,” said a notification.

Copies of the notification have been sent to the heads of 22 subordinate departments of the ministry across the country. Among them are the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency, the national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority, the director generals of the Pakistan Rangers in Punjab and Sindh, the director generals of the Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the commandant of FC in Peshawar, and the director general of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts.

Some others on the list are the chief commissioner of Islamabad, the IGP and the Capital Development Authority chairman.

But the notification’s biggest surprise is that it has told the mayor of Islamabad — an elected representative of the people — not to have any interaction with the media.

Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Account­ability and Interior, expressed his ignorance about the decision taken by the interior ministry, while speaking to journalists on Friday.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 21, 2019

Tumult in India

Over the past week, Hindutva backed by the brute force of the state has bared its fangs in India.
Updated December 21, 2019

Gas price hike

THE government needs to carefully consider the determination by Ogra that a new round of gas price increases is...
Updated December 21, 2019

Chunian case

EARLIER this week, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed down the death penalty to Sohail Shahzad, who was...
Descent into medievalism
Updated December 20, 2019

Descent into medievalism

The tone of the verdict that was released yesterday was horrifying in places.
December 20, 2019

Mind the gap

THE founder of this nation once said: “No nation can ever be worthy of its existence that cannot take its women...
December 20, 2019

Harmful substances

THE Sindh Assembly has finally taken the much-awaited step of making the sale, purchase and manufacture of gutka and...