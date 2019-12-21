DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 21, 2019

Hafiz Saeed indicted in another case of terror financing

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 21, 2019

Email

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday indicted Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (pictured) and his associate, Prof Zafar Iqbal, in another case of terror financing registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). — Reuters/File
An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday indicted Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (pictured) and his associate, Prof Zafar Iqbal, in another case of terror financing registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). — Reuters/File

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday indicted Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and his associate, Prof Zafar Iqbal, in another case of terror financing registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

This case was lodged by CTD-Gujranwala.

The officials produced both JuD leaders before ATC-I under strict security measures.

Counsel for the JuD, advocates Naseeruddin Nayar and Imran Fazal Gill, did not appear due to strike by the bar.

However, a deputy prosecutor presented a charge-sheet against the suspects and Presiding Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta indicted them.

The JuD leaders denied the charges and the judge summoned prosecution witnesses on Saturday (today).

The court also recorded statement of a prosecution witness in another case of terror financing wherein the suspects were indicted last week.

In these cases, the defence counsel previously argued that the allegations against the JuD leaders were baseless and a result of international pressure on the Pakistan government. He said the accused had been charged in false cases by wrongly attributing as leaders of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He said it was an admitted fact supported by superior courts’ decisions that the accused persons had already quit the LeT before the organisation was declared proscribed in the year 2002.

The counsel alleged the CTD registered the cases without any substantive evidence.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 21, 2019

Tumult in India

Over the past week, Hindutva backed by the brute force of the state has bared its fangs in India.
Updated December 21, 2019

Gas price hike

THE government needs to carefully consider the determination by Ogra that a new round of gas price increases is...
Updated December 21, 2019

Chunian case

EARLIER this week, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore handed down the death penalty to Sohail Shahzad, who was...
Descent into medievalism
Updated December 20, 2019

Descent into medievalism

The tone of the verdict that was released yesterday was horrifying in places.
December 20, 2019

Mind the gap

THE founder of this nation once said: “No nation can ever be worthy of its existence that cannot take its women...
December 20, 2019

Harmful substances

THE Sindh Assembly has finally taken the much-awaited step of making the sale, purchase and manufacture of gutka and...