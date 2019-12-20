DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 20, 2019

6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks northern Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated December 20, 2019

Following the strong tremors, people left their homes in a panic to stand outside. — DawnNewsTV
The northern areas of the country were jolted by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 210km with the epicentre in Afghanistan, the China Earthquake Networks Centre announced.

Among the cities where "strong" tremors were felt were Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Murree, Mansehra, Battagram, Chiniot, and Gilgit-Baltistan, DawnNewsTV reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi pictured standing outside the Foreign Office. — DawnNewsTV
People left their homes in a panic to stand outside. Parliamentarians vacated the Parliament House where a session was underway and officials from the Foreign Office also stepped outside, according to DawnNewsTV.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake had struck the region, including Afghanistan.

According to IndiaToday, tremors were also felt in Delhi and the northern parts of India, including Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson Taimur Ali said the PDMA officials are in contact with district disaster units and district administration and that so far no loss to life or property has been reported.

He said that the tremors created fear and panic across the KP and mountainous area of Malakand division.

A powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake had jolted several cities and northern parts of the country in September, leaving at least 38 people dead and over 300 others injured.

More to follow.

Comments (6)

Waqar
Dec 20, 2019 04:50pm
We felt in Lahore as well,
Sania
Dec 20, 2019 04:50pm
Yes... in DIK as well.
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Dec 20, 2019 05:04pm
Shaken badly.
Waseem
Dec 20, 2019 05:07pm
Felt in New Delhi, India.
Sardar Alam
Dec 20, 2019 05:09pm
Strong tremors were felt in Batkhela, Malakand.
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 20, 2019 05:14pm
Every year during winter season earthquake strong tremors are felt in Pakistan. I hope that people in the areas where earthquake tremors are felt are safe.
