Fawad Chaudhry claims attempts being made to 'divide, weaken army under targeted strategy'

Dawn.comDecember 20, 2019

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. — DawnNewsTV/File

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday warned "it would not possible to save [the country] from anarchy if the institution of army is divided or weakened."

In a series of tweets, Chaudhry said that the armed forces were being "targeted under a specific strategy".

While referring to the detailed verdict issued by a special court in the treason case against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, Chaudhry said: "This is not an individual matter of Pervez Musharraf's; the Pakistan Army was targetted with a specific strategy.

"First the army and ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) were involved in the [Tehreek-i-Labbaik] sit-in case, then the army chief's extension was made controversial and now a popular former army chief has been humiliated."

"The sequence of events is not a judicial or legal matter anymore, it is more than that. If the institution of the army is divided or weakened, then it will not be possible to save [the country] from anarchy," he said in a second tweet. "Gen Bajwa and the current army setup has stood by democratic institutions but this support should not be considered as a weakness."

The tweets come a day after a special court issued the written verdict of a treason case against former president Musharraf in which he has been sentenced to death by a three-judge bench. The judgement is split 2:1, with Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court agreeing with Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court dissenting.

The judgement was authored by Justice Seth, who wrote: "We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days."

Justice Karim agreed with Justice Seth's decision with the exception of paragraph 66 which mentions "dragging the body to D-Chowk", saying that the punishment "has no basis in law and will be ultra vires for this court to do so".

The verdict drew angry responses from the government and the armed forces, with the former announcing to file a reference against Justice Seth in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Zia Taqdees
Dec 20, 2019 12:23pm
Had current government other than IK, it would have been martial law by now.
Fastrack
Dec 20, 2019 12:26pm
Agreed 100% with the minister.
AFRIDI
Dec 20, 2019 12:28pm
What can be expected from the remnants of Musharaf?
Tariq
Dec 20, 2019 12:30pm
Where is PM Imran why these turn coats acting and behaving which is what is contrary to PM Imran popular stance. Isn't PM is hijacked by these vested elements like Fawad and Co.
Ahmed khan lehri
Dec 20, 2019 12:34pm
Well said.
Ahmed bin Babar
Dec 20, 2019 12:43pm
All respect for the constitution, that's all...
Amir Indian
Dec 20, 2019 12:44pm
Well Done Friends Union
ZZQ
Dec 20, 2019 12:47pm
Some truth in it...
Id_mod
Dec 20, 2019 01:04pm
What color they are trying to give to the judiciary? A person who happened to be a general did something and court delievered a verdict! If you don't like it then challenge it in court; don't drive a wedge between institutions.
Zahid
Dec 20, 2019 01:07pm
Another crony of Musharraf
Wasim
Dec 20, 2019 01:07pm
He is a great visionary
Tzaman
Dec 20, 2019 01:26pm
Sir, this Army belongs to the people of this country, we are it's supporters and guarantor. So politicians, judges and army staff need not worry, and start behave according to their scope of work. Don't overstep, we the people have the ultimate power.
