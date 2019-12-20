Nawaz diagnosed with complicated heart disease

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has been diagnosed with a complicated coronary disease and will undergo further scans before doctors begin treatment, his personal physician said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Dr Adnan Khan said: “Former PM #NawazSharif underwent comprehensive Cardiovascular evaluation & investigations at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London. He’s diagnosed of complicated Coronary Artery / Ischemic Heart Disease with significant disease burden. Cardiac Perfusion Scans scheduled.”

Coronary artery disease, often referred to as CAD, takes place when plaque builds up on the inner walls of an individual’s coronary arteries. This causes them to harden and narrow, decreasing blood flow to the heart. As a result, the heart doesn’t receive the blood it needs, which can lead to chest pain and, in some cases, a heart attack.

CAD can be determined after a series of tests which include a CT scan and MRI. It can be treated with medication or through an angioplasty, where balloons and stents are used to treat narrow heart arteries.

Nawaz Sharif continues to undergo a range of tests for his cardiac and haematology complications, as doctors move to diagnose the reason for his low platelet count.

Mr Sharif arrived in London on Nov 19 along with his brother Shahbaz Sharif after the government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds. Mr Sharif and members of his family have consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders. He arrived in London three weeks after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia case on medical grounds.

No comment on Musharraf

The Sharif family has not made any comment in light of the special court’s treason verdict against retired General Pervez Musharraf.

The court initiated the case soon after Nawaz came to power in 2013, when the PML-N government had submitted five charges of high treason against Gen Musharraf.

A delegation of senior PML-N leaders came to London last week to visit Mr Sharif, but some members of the team told Dawn that no political discussion took place with him as they met the PML-N leader only to inquire after his health and convey their best wishes.

