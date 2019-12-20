PBC objects to army’s criticism of Musharraf verdict

KARACHI: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday objected to the insulting criticism of the judgement of the special court which convicted former army chief retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

In a statement, the council said that the law had provided procedures and proper course for agitating flaws, if any, but the way in which the judgement was criticised gave an impression that there was no respect for any other forum, including the judiciary.

“If there are some flaws in the judgement of Musharraf’s case, in the opinion of DG ISPR, then the law has provided, procedure and proper course for agitating such flaws, if any, before the higher judicial forums by way of appeal, revision or constitutional petition but the manner and the way, in which, the judgement of the special court has been criticised by an official of the army clearly gives an impression that all the institutions in Pakistan are subservient to the armed forces, to follow its dictation and there is no respect for any other forum including the judiciary,” said the statement jointly issued by the council’s vice chairman Syed Amjad Shah and chairman of its executive committee Sher Mohammad Khan.

“The legal fraternity is also of the view that the attitude adopted by the federal government, its ministers, law officers and specially the attorney general for Pakistan, also confirms that the party in power has been installed by the army and its institution is on the driving seat and that’s why they are also criticising the judgement in the same tune and tenor. We, therefore, strongly condemn and disapprove the insulting attitude of the army official as well as the government functionaries towards judiciary and the constitutional process of dispensation of justice.”

The PBC also called ISPR DG’s statement as violation of the constitutional provisions which amounted to be the contempt of the court. Disapproving his statement, the council reiterated that Mr Musharraf was convicted for committing high treason.

