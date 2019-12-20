DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 20, 2019

Muslim states should enhance financial collaboration, Malaysia summit told

ReutersUpdated December 20, 2019

Email

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani react during a Kuala Lumpur Summit roundtable session in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 19. — Reuters
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani react during a Kuala Lumpur Summit roundtable session in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 19. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim nations need to do more business among themselves, trade in each other’s currencies and keep up with non-Islamic countries to stop being left at their mercy, their leaders said on Thursday at a summit boycotted by Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Wednesday it was against the interests of the Muslim world to hold meetings outside the organisation, which has for decades acted as the collective Muslim voice.

Both Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have been frustrated by the OIC’s hand-wringing and failure to take action in support of Muslim causes.

Mahathir said the Kuala Lumpur summit, which ends on Saturday, was aimed at understanding why Islam, Muslims and their countries were “in a state of crisis, helpless and unworthy of this great religion”.

“While we may not have been able to fully dissect all that had caused our pain and anguish, we are mostly in agreement that it is our inability to keep up with the progress and development of the non-Muslims that has left us in the lurch,” he said.

“Due to that, Muslims the world over suffer and because many are dependent on the mercy and charity of the non-Muslims. To my mind, we have no choice but to develop and progress as fast as possible.”

It was unclear to what extent the leaders would broach the major crises afflicting Muslims, ranging from the age-old disputes in the Middle East and occupied Kashmir to conflicts in Syria and Yemen, through to the plight of persecuted Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and millions of Uighur Muslims held in camps in China’s Xinjiang region.

A question from the audience on the treatment of Uighurs, put to the dais that included Mahathir, Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, was ignored.

Without mentioning the OIC by name, Erdogan said the biggest problem that platforms bringing the Islamic world together faced was a lack of implementation.

“If we still haven’t made any progress regarding the Palestinian cause, if we still can’t stop the exploitation of our resources, we still can’t say ‘stop’ to the fragmentation of the Muslim world over sectarianism, that’s why.”

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
nasir
Dec 20, 2019 08:31am
This is where the problem is: Currency
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Dec 20, 2019 08:36am
Valid points. OIC is Saudi who are controlled by the West. Why can't other meetings be held? What is there to lose? We are on the wrong side
Recommend 0
Markhor
Dec 20, 2019 08:53am
Three great nations of the world
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Descent into medievalism
Updated December 20, 2019

Descent into medievalism

The tone of the verdict that was released yesterday was horrifying in places.
December 20, 2019

Mind the gap

THE founder of this nation once said: “No nation can ever be worthy of its existence that cannot take its women...
December 20, 2019

Harmful substances

THE Sindh Assembly has finally taken the much-awaited step of making the sale, purchase and manufacture of gutka and...
Musharraf verdict
Updated December 19, 2019

Musharraf verdict

The verdict in the treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf marks a seismic shift in Pakistan’s history.
December 19, 2019

Protect the poor

IN the middle of an intense austerity drive, it is important to ask who is looking after the interests of the poor....
December 19, 2019

Expired vaccines

AS if the vicious resurgence of cases and renewed attacks on vaccination teams were not enough, the anti-polio...