DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 19, 2019

Judge not of sound mind, says attorney general on Musharraf treason verdict

Dawn.comUpdated December 19, 2019

Email

Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan addressing a press conference following a special court verdict against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, in Islamabad on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan addressing a press conference following a special court verdict against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, in Islamabad on Tuesday. — AFP

Attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan on Wednesday said that the sanity of the author of the detailed verdict in the Musharraf treason case is "questionable" and called for his trial and removal under Article 209 of the Constitution.

His remarks came hours after the contentious verdict, authored by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, was released, calling for the "corpse" of former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf to be "dragged to D-Chowk" and "hanged for 3 days".

Speaking to ARYNews, AG Khan said that the verdict was "unconstitutional, unethical, inhuman, and was given by an individual whose sanity is questionable".

"He must be tried under Article 209 and I will take appropriate measures for immediate action against him," he said.

"This is a judgment which I strongly condemn."

The attorney general said any person can move a petition with the supreme judicial council.

He further remarked that the judgment was based "on personal enmity and vengeance".

AG Khan, in further criticism, said that the judgment had also "attacked the army" in mentioning the fact that army officials have taken an oath and that Musharraf's actions were against the oath.

"A person who acts against Islam, the law and the Constitution can never be allowed to remain a judge."

Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry said that former Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry's reinstatement had led to the appointment of judges whose "competency and knowledge raise serious questions".

"Those who are playing with fire seem oblivious to the fact they might end up getting burned," he wrote, adding, "there was no tact displayed in the choice of words".

"This is not a new development, rather a lesson from history that no one learns from history," said the minister.

A special court in Islamabad on December 17 found Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution, marking the first time in Pakistan's history that a military chief has been declared guilty of high treason and handed a death sentence.

Soon after the verdict, the PTI-led government had termed the high treason trial against Musharraf “unfair”. “I will defend the law in the case but not any individual,” Attorney General Mansoor had said in a late-night joint press conference on the day of the verdict.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Musharraf verdict
Updated December 19, 2019

Musharraf verdict

The verdict in the treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf marks a seismic shift in Pakistan’s history.
December 19, 2019

Protect the poor

IN the middle of an intense austerity drive, it is important to ask who is looking after the interests of the poor....
December 19, 2019

Expired vaccines

AS if the vicious resurgence of cases and renewed attacks on vaccination teams were not enough, the anti-polio...
December 18, 2019

PM’s bad diplomacy

As a result of its amateurish diplomatic manoeuvres, Pakistan has placed itself between a rock and a hard place.
December 18, 2019

Extension verdict

THE 42-page detailed Supreme Court verdict has provided further clarity in the imbroglio surrounding the extension ...
December 18, 2019

Cyberwars

CONTEMPORARY propagandists seem to understand one ancient truism better than others: ‘all warfare is based on...