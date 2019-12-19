DAWN.COM

ISPR blasts detailed verdict in Musharraf treason case, deems it 'against humanity, religion'

Dawn.comUpdated December 19, 2019

DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor addresses a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), addressed a short press conference on Thursday evening, in which he deemed the detailed judgement in the high treason case against former army chief Gen Pervez Musharraf to be against "humanity and religion".

The presser, during which the DG ISPR did not take any questions, came hours after the detailed verdict in the high treason case was released.

Maj Gen Ghafoor began by saying that the military had expressed its reservations after Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court for high treason. He said after today's detailed judgement in the case against Musharraf "those reservations are proving to be true".

Following the verdict on December 17, ISPR had issued a swift statement, saying the "decision given by special court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces".

The ISPR chief said the verdict issued today — especially the words used in the written order — "transgresses humanity, religion, culture and any other values".

The army spokesperson did not specify any part of the judgement; however, para 66 of the order — which calls for the former president's body to be "dragged to D-Chowk" in Islamabad and "hanged for three days" — has already drawn severe criticism from the legal community as well as Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said the Pakistan armed forces is an organised institution and its members have taken the oath to sacrifice their lives for the defence of the national security.

"We have demonstrated it practically in the past 20 years [and] achieved what no other country or army in the world could achieve.

"We are today facing a hybrid war. We are fully aware of this changing nature and character of war. We also understand the enemy, its facilitators, supervisors and their possible designs," he told the press conference.

The DG ISPR said the country is currently facing threats from both internal and external sources, and cited a recent statement by the Indian army chief in this regard.

"Some people want to provoke us through internal and external attacks into fighting amongst ourselves in the current circumstances, and are dreaming of defeating Pakistan in this manner.

"This will not happen. If we are aware of the threat, our response too is in place."

Maj Gen Ghafoor quoted Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying that the country has covered a long journey and rendered countless sacrifices to achieves its present stability. "We will not let this stability be reversed in any situation," he said.

He continued: "The Pakistan Army is not just an institution. It is a family. We are armed forces of the people [and] are strengthened by the people's support.

"We know how to defend the country and also know very well how to defend the respect and dignity of the institution. But for us, the country comes first and the institution second."

The DG ISPR disclosed that the army chief had today held a detailed conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the issuance of the detailed verdict.

Death sentence

A special court in Islamabad on Tuesday had found Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution, marking the first time in Pakistan's history that a military chief was declared guilty of high treason and handed a death sentence.

The army had stood by Musharraf, with Maj Gen Ghafoor, in a statement, saying that the "decision given by special court has been received with [a] lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces".

"An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor," said the ISPR statement. "The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," he said.

The PTI-led government had termed the high treason trial against Musharraf “unfair”. “I will defend the law in the case but not any individual,” said Attorney General Anwar Mansoor in a late-night joint press conference on the day of the verdict.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He was admitted to a hospital following deterioration of his health earlier this month. The former military dictator broke his silence on Wednesday evening and expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for "remembering his services" for the nation.

In a video that showed him lying on a medical bed, Musharraf also said that he would decide his future course of action after consulting his legal team.

“I have faith in Pakistan’s judiciary that they will provide me justice and keep in view the supremacy of law,” he said.

Comments (44)

joe
Dec 19, 2019 06:20pm
decision given by special court has been received with [a] lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces"" Sir Similarly must be the feeling of family members of those who have been tried by military close courts and hanged. They were not even give chance to appeal in civil courts .
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 19, 2019 06:25pm
Do not mess with the great institution Pakistan Army. Do not call them traitors, they have and continue to sacrifice for land we live in.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 19, 2019 06:26pm
We are with Pak Army not with those who let the corrupt convicted people to go outside.
Recommend 0
Alpha
Dec 19, 2019 06:28pm
The judge in this case has overstepped all legal and ethical limits expected of judiciary by his poor choice of words in the detailed verdict whereby he stated that Musharraf's dead body be dragged and hanged for display at D-chowk for 3 days. The judge in question needs to stop watching so much Game of Thrones and come back to the real world. The people and Armed Forces of Pakistan would never let this specific judge's hopes and aspirations come to fruition.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 19, 2019 06:30pm
Very mature cool and collected pronunciament on this disgusting inhuman judgement.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Dec 19, 2019 06:33pm
We stand by our beloved army.
Recommend 0
Qaiser
Dec 19, 2019 06:34pm
@joe, justice can be given by any court, not necessary it should be civilian courts.
Recommend 0
Nasir
Dec 19, 2019 06:35pm
How come Zia Ul Haq is a hero and Mushy is not ?
Recommend 0
Sukhera
Dec 19, 2019 06:35pm
The army should look at the verdict and decide who is right and who is wrong. Please don, t suport some one who has broken the law eventhough that person is a former general. When you support Musharraf, you are definitely on the wrong side and your decision is not just. You have taken an oath to uphold the constitution, please observe your oath. Support the judiciary and the country and not an individual who has broken the law.
Recommend 0
Haider
Dec 19, 2019 06:36pm
Thank you ISPR. Thank you Pakistan Army.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Dec 19, 2019 06:37pm
Please think of the poor soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the unnecessary Kargil war, which was started by Gen. Musharraf
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 19, 2019 06:38pm
@joe, You are way off information, those who were hung were terrorists who killed innocent men, women and children. Do not compare.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Dec 19, 2019 06:39pm
Law must be followed.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Dec 19, 2019 06:39pm
Law is binding.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Dec 19, 2019 06:41pm
The verdict must be respected. That's all.
Recommend 0
Hashmi
Dec 19, 2019 06:42pm
Long Live Pakistan, Long Live Pakistan Army
Recommend 0
Khan Kashkol
Dec 19, 2019 06:42pm
Now the army is learning uturns. Ispr few years back said Musharraf is a civilian now and judiciary will deal as one
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 19, 2019 06:43pm
@joe, They were terrorists and dealth with justice.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Dec 19, 2019 06:44pm
@Changez Khan, Musharraf is Army ?
Recommend 0
Khan Kashkol
Dec 19, 2019 06:45pm
Musharraf lost Kargil, that was his biggest blunder. Became a US stooge in the Afghan war
Recommend 0
Assnif Duffer
Dec 19, 2019 06:47pm
Isnt this a contempt of court by ISPR?
Recommend 0
adnoix
Dec 19, 2019 06:47pm
Sad, looks like we are moving towards chaos.
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 19, 2019 06:47pm
The detailed verdict has changed it all in Musharaf and army's favor. There was a symbolic value in the initial verdict for democratic minds but that vanished today.
Recommend 0
rafiu
Dec 19, 2019 06:48pm
Don't pretend Musharraf as an angel,he deserve punishment.
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Dec 19, 2019 06:49pm
Same courts have been giving decisions against politicians and just to mention few ZA Bhutto was hanged and what was his crime? and Nawaz sharif was removed and put in jail on the basis of Iqama when case was on Panama. If those Verdi were right then law should be applied equally and whole heartedly to any person and no one should be treated like Holy cow
Recommend 0
Raheel
Dec 19, 2019 06:49pm
@Sukhera, what about thief Nawaz Sharif and Zardari and many more who are living the life.
Recommend 0
hamza
Dec 19, 2019 06:50pm
J0e, It is totally insane to compare the traitors with a patriot. This general has served the country with honor and not for personal gains. Look at his track record. "decision given by special court has been received with [a] lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces"" Sir Similarly must be the feeling of family members of those who have been tried by military close courts and hanged. They were not even give chance to appeal in civil courts ."
Recommend 0
Tyberos
Dec 19, 2019 06:51pm
The decision reeks of an agenda and ulterior motives, to malign an institution at the behest of malignant elements to preserve the status quo. Where was this assertiveness of the judiciary when the corrupt were having a free for all in the country. They are quick to hang those who go against the grain and do not look inwards. Untold thousands of innocents are languishing in jail just because of the vested interests of the powerful. The system of law must be equal for all.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2019 06:54pm
ISPR is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Reader
Dec 19, 2019 06:56pm
@joe, Well said, Joe, capital punishment should be banned.
Recommend 0
Siddha
Dec 19, 2019 06:56pm
Why these remarks were not made by Zia on Zulefikar Ali Bhutto's death Sentence.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 19, 2019 06:56pm
Families who lost loved ones in Lal Mosque massacre are celebrating today!
Recommend 0
majid
Dec 19, 2019 06:57pm
@Nasir, Agreed,, despite the loss Zia has caused to Pakistan in name of religion he's still a hero for many. On the other hand General Musharaf who had put the Country on the right track i.e a secular and progressive Country has been termed as a traitor, Pity..
Recommend 0
Reader
Dec 19, 2019 06:58pm
@Nasir, May be your hero, not mine.
Recommend 0
YODA
Dec 19, 2019 06:59pm
No one should think they are above the law.
Recommend 0
YODA
Dec 19, 2019 07:00pm
For a thriving democracy - the judiciary, the legislative and executive branches of government should do their job.
Recommend 0
Wajahat
Dec 19, 2019 07:00pm
Musharraf punishment was necessary to set an example for future. I stand with judiciary. No one is above law. A solid step toward democracy.
Recommend 0
Sohail
Dec 19, 2019 07:00pm
Pak Army is a respectable institution and should stay away from a retired general treason case. They should stop muddle up this issue. Army has to comply with the laws.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Dec 19, 2019 07:01pm
How many Pakistani and Indian soldiers and officers died in Kargil war initiated, planned and executed by Gen. Musharraf. Over throw of elected PM Nawaz Sharif was result of humiliating defeat in Kargil war and subsequent events. The verdict is historical in nature for Pakistani Generals. The language used in judgement may be questionable but the essencei, ntent and judgement is historical and is in Pakistan interest.
Recommend 0
YODA
Dec 19, 2019 07:02pm
The army and defense forces should serve the elected government. In other words report into the executive branch of government , not try to muzzle he judicial system. That is how good democratic setup should work.
Recommend 0
Subhi
Dec 19, 2019 07:07pm
Another showdown between 2 institutions, Army and Judiciary. Judiciary has given the verdict based on the evidences and the way the case was fought by the defendant. Army cannot comment on the verdict and should fight it out in the court. The Law cannot be different for Army and civilians. If a army court gives a judgement there is no way to validate and appeal. As per the constitution, if anyone suspends the constitution, would be treated as a traitor and treason case can be filed. Here the army has the option to fight it out legally and within the ambit of the Law. Army by press conferences, setting wrong precedence and sending a wrong signal to the society on the whole.
Recommend 0
joe
Dec 19, 2019 07:08pm
@Changez Khan, Do not call them traitors, they have and continue to sacrifice for land we live in."" Army in this judgement has never been called "traitor".A individual does not make a army. Was a brigadier not hanged a few days back for being a " traitor"
Recommend 0
Adi
Dec 19, 2019 07:08pm
No body is saying anything to the institution. But Musharraf did something wrong , may be for the right reasons! The verdict is right as per the law but the wordings are overboard. Nation is preturbed as we are habitual of breakings law of the land at respective levels so breaking law is no crime for Pakistanis in general!
Recommend 0
A Sanjrani
Dec 19, 2019 07:11pm
@Qaiser, I think you are missing Joe's point.
Recommend 0

dawn images site

