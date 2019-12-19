DAWN.COM

Musharraf 'persistently, stubbornly' delayed, evaded high treason trial, says detailed verdict

Haseeb BhattiUpdated December 19, 2019

Former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File
Former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File

The detailed verdict in the high treason case against former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf was released on Thursday, two days after the special court found the former president guilty of treason and handed him a death sentence.

The verdict is split 2-1, with Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court agreeing with Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court dissenting.

Key points:

  • Verdict split 2-1
  • Says military personnel who 'guarded, abetted' Musharraf should be held accountable
  • Only one judge in favour of "exemplary punishment"
  • Musharraf has 30 days to appeal verdict

"A dictator stays in power only as long as he manages to subvert the will of his people. The usurpation of the functions of government and other organs of State established by the Constitution tantamount to subversion of the Constitution. Exercise of undue influence over judiciary (such as making them cease office and/or take fresh extra-constitutional oath) do tantamount to subversion of the Constitution," says the 169-page detailed judgement, authored by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

Para 66 of Justice Waqar Seth's detailed judgement.
Para 66 of Justice Waqar Seth's detailed judgement.

Justice Seth, along with Justice Karim, said that the evidence presented had proved that Musharraf committed a crime. Justice Karim concurred with the findings and punishment, with the exception of paragraph 66 which mentions "dragging the body to D-Chowk".

"I dissent with the President [...] it has no basis in law and will be ultra vires for this court to do so. In my opinion it is enough to sentence the accused to death," said Justice Karim.

'Uniformed officers with boots on equally involved'

"It is patent by the act and conduct of the accused facing trial, that he has persistently and stubbornly strived ever since the commencement of this trial, to delay, retract and in fact evade it. It has been his plea throughout that either on account of ill health or for security hazards he could not reach up to this Court to face trial," said the judgement.

"If for a moment it is presumed that military high command including Corps Commanders were not involved then why they failed to defend and protect the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by not restraining a man in uniform […] the then Corps Commanders Committee in addition to all other uniformed officers who were guarding him each and every time, with boots on, are equally and fully involved in the act and deeds of the accused person,” says the judgement.

"The trial of high treason is the requirement of the Constitution against those individuals who undermine or attempt to undermine the Constitution by any means. This court after presentation of undeniable, irrefutable and unimpeachable evidence by the prosecution against the accused reaches to the conclusion that indeed the accused is guilty and deserves exemplary punishment.

"As a necessary corollary to what has been observed we find the accused guilty as per charge. The convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge," says the verdict.

Para 68 of the verdict.
Para 68 of the verdict.

"We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.

"Indeed, this portion of the judgement and execution is nowhere defined but since it is first impression cases and the sentence of death is announced in his absence after declaring the convict as proclaimed offender therefore the sentence is supposed to be executed.

“It would be in the interest of justice that all those involved (if any) in facilitation of the escape of the fugitive accused may also be brought in the net of due course of law and their criminal acts (if any) may be investigated and tried in accordance with law.”

Dissenting note

Justice Akbar pointed out that the definition of high treason was updated after passage of the 18th constitutional amendment in 2010, which he said was not intended to be applied retrospectively.

"I have respectfully gone through the proposed judgement authored by my brother Waqas Ahmad Seth J [...] with my humble comprehension of law and justice, I happened to dissent with majority view of my learned brothers," said Justice Akbar in his dissenting note.

Justice Akbar was of the view that Musharraf's actions of imposing emergency on November 3, 2007, could not be seen as "attracting provisions of Article 6 of the Constitution" on the said date.

"[Counsel] has failed to appreciate that on the date of offence [2007] except 'abrogate' and 'subvert' no other act of any person was considered as an offence under Article 6 of the Constitution. Only the act of 'abrogation' and 'subversion' of Constitution was considered as an act of high treason," the judge notes.

The words 'suspension' and 'abeyance' were not used in the language of Article 6 of the Constitution until 20.4.2010 when [they] were introduced through the 18th Amendment — almost after two and a half years of Musharraf imposing emergency.

"In the offence under Article 6 of the Constitution, the charging word is 'high treason', therefore, without properly appreciating what does it mean, this court cannot pass a just and fair verdict."

"But for this reason, both the learned counsel for the prosecution and my learned brothers have referred to the definition of 'high treason' by relying on the meaning of 'high treason' given in the Oxford Dictionary (Tenth Edition).

Death sentence

A special court in Islamabad on December 17 found Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution, marking the first time in Pakistan's history that a military chief has been declared guilty of high treason and handed a death sentence.

Article 6 of the Constitution says: “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason."

The army had stood by Musharraf, with Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a statement, saying that the "decision given by special court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces".

"An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor," said the ISPR statement. "The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste."

"Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," he said.

The PTI-led government had termed the high treason trial against Musharraf “unfair”. “I will defend the law in the case but not any individual,” said Attorney General Anwar Mansoor in a late-night joint press conference on the day of the verdict.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He was admitted to a hospital following deterioration of his health earlier this month. The former military dictator broke his silence on Wednesday evening and expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for "remembering his services" for the nation.

In a video that showed him lying on a medical bed, Musharraf also said that he would decide his future course of action after consulting his legal team.

“I have faith in Pakistan’s judiciary that they will provide me justice and keep in view the supremacy of law,” he said.

Orakzai
Dec 19, 2019 02:21pm
Great decision in the history of pakistan .
Recommend 0
rafiu
Dec 19, 2019 02:26pm
it's time to celebrate democracy.......
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 19, 2019 02:29pm
Love our military make no mistake about it anyone and everyone! Great honest leader Honorable President Musharraf is a hero our Pakistan. Attack the hospital with stones, guns, rip apart the IV lines and Oxygen masks, break hospital medical lifesaving equipment of patients and kill them where is the law for these Lawyers? All the evidence is on the video where are the judges now? No wonder soldiers are respect by everyone.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2019 02:31pm
Salute to Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court for calling a spade, a spade and writing a dissenting note in this so-called high treason case.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 19, 2019 02:36pm
Total politically motivated verdict. It should be VOID.
Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 19, 2019 02:37pm
“The then Corps Commanders Committee in addition to all other uniformed officers who were guarding him each and every time, with boots on, are equally and fully involved in the act and deeds of the accused person,” now we know why the army has chosen to side with musharraf.
Recommend 0
Wazir 1
Dec 19, 2019 02:42pm
Implementation of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is mandatory for rank and file. Accusations and counter accusations have no value. What is importance of citing examples of the past? Think for the future and work for the supremacy of the law and constitution.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Dec 19, 2019 02:43pm
No matter how big you are but law is always above you.
Recommend 0
itrat khaliq
Dec 19, 2019 02:46pm
"We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days," said the bench in its order. What kind of language is this !!!! are we living in 19th century? . This is not civil . This is madness and it shows that there is some personal grudge behind this judgement. Special Court should understand that these kind of orders will only fuel anger .
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Dec 19, 2019 02:50pm
Sick mentality about dragging the corpse to D-Chowk, this shows how low and ill minded these black coats and gowns are. Will they give the same verdict for those lawyers who killed poor patients at PIC, its a shame and sad day for judiciary, RIP our judicial system..
Recommend 0
shoaib
Dec 19, 2019 02:53pm
We have bigger issues to address at the moment and yet the whole country and establishment is discussing a judgement about one person.
Recommend 0
Boss
Dec 19, 2019 02:54pm
Disgusting. Going by the amount media time judiciary is getting and videos with opposition parties, it does not give anyone confiedsnce that this decision was not prejudiced in any way. Pakistan really needs to have impartial judiciary.
Recommend 0
sohail
Dec 19, 2019 02:54pm
Well done judges for punishing a hero and a great patriotic soldier. But you become blind when prosecuting powerful Judges,lawyers, Land-grabbers, extremely corrupt politicians, bureaucrats, industrialists, corrupt journalists, traitors, money launderers. I am ashamed as a Pakistani
Recommend 0
Mirza
Dec 19, 2019 02:55pm
"and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days." WOW
Recommend 0
goldigger
Dec 19, 2019 02:55pm
Nothing is above the law and constitution of Pakistan, these Ghafoors or these Bajwas or these boots. Today, I have never been more proud of our constitution and our judiciary, the holy cows (read untouchables) are seeing the light of their day, they are baffled by the realities of it.
Recommend 0
Huzair
Dec 19, 2019 02:58pm
This decision will have ramifications.
Recommend 0
VR
Dec 19, 2019 02:58pm
While Musharraf remains an army hero, he committed a crime, for which the verdict has been delivered, which is absolutely great. It is high time the honourable courts take the same course of action against those who are trying to delay corruption cases under the guise of illness or are absconding. Each and everyone of those individuals has a choice to come back and face the court. If not, let the justice prevail.
Recommend 0
ilyas
Dec 19, 2019 02:58pm
Respect for our courts but those who looted our country should also be punished and should be dragged if found dead. Those who consider themselves as above law should also be punished. Those who kill and rape innocent children and women should also be hanged for days. Those who drove our in wrong directions should be punished in the strictest manner. As a common citizen, we a fed up with what has happened in the past and what is happing now.
Recommend 0
Faisal Ejaz
Dec 19, 2019 02:58pm
OMG!!!!!
Recommend 0
Masood
Dec 19, 2019 03:00pm
It's war!
Recommend 0
Rizz
Dec 19, 2019 03:02pm
What about non-uniformed persons? E.g. Judges and politicians who supported Musharraf? Or the judgement was only to target uniformed people?
Recommend 0
Frank Sultan
Dec 19, 2019 03:02pm
Never seen this one before in pakistan. "if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days"
Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 19, 2019 03:03pm
wow, what a verdict, we have been waiting 70 years for the courts to stand up and uphold the law in the way it was meant to be. I salute the defenders of the constitution, it is time those like musharraf who have pulled the wool over the public's eyes are revealed and punished. The awaam's rights cannot be usurped by any institution.
Recommend 0
Allah_Wasai
Dec 19, 2019 03:03pm
Down with dictatorships
Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Dec 19, 2019 03:04pm
Justice is served !
Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Dec 19, 2019 03:05pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, you can't compare the lawyers' actions with Musharraf's verdict.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Dec 19, 2019 03:08pm
This is something.
Recommend 0
imran
Dec 19, 2019 03:10pm
This day offers greatest opportunity to IK than no Politician before him was. Arrest the servicemen as per the law.
Recommend 0
Umair Javed
Dec 19, 2019 03:12pm
Worst decision. Capital punishment should be banned anyway!
Recommend 0
Su
Dec 19, 2019 03:12pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, soldiers of Pakistan who usurped power from civilians through coups are better than citizen elected civilian governments?
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 19, 2019 03:14pm
this judgement is inhuman and barbaric.
Recommend 0
Neo
Dec 19, 2019 03:15pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, I don't agree with the death sentence on this case. This trial should have been open to the public.
Recommend 0
Humayun
Dec 19, 2019 03:16pm
Bravo
Recommend 0
Neo
Dec 19, 2019 03:16pm
....and what have the courts done to Nawaz Sharif for not letting Musharraf's plane land.
Recommend 0
JusticE
Dec 19, 2019 03:16pm
He was given every chance to record his statement but he didn't bother to do it. Just like the video after the decision could have been provided before and the Court would have heard his side of the story as well. Anyway, we all know he doesn't have much to say in his defense and therefore, never record any statement. Salute to judges for their brave decision. Government should make sure the safety of these Judges and their family members.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 19, 2019 03:19pm
Musharraf should have been held accountable for what he DID NOT DO , which he could have done ...... but certainly not for treason.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 19, 2019 03:19pm
Landmark decision
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Dec 19, 2019 03:20pm
If from the hospital bed PM can criticise the judgement in a video statement, why did he not use video statement to defend himself.
Recommend 0
zaheer
Dec 19, 2019 03:21pm
what is this.........????
Recommend 0
Rashid
Dec 19, 2019 03:21pm
Damn! That is too much daring!
Recommend 0
faizy
Dec 19, 2019 03:22pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, I think you missed the point in the verdict.
Recommend 0
Fayaz Hussain
Dec 19, 2019 03:23pm
What was the court thinking with this judgement?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Dec 19, 2019 03:24pm
Dear judges, What are you doing about Uzair Baloch, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Abid Boxer, Rao Anwar, criminals and murderers of Model Town, Lahore?
Recommend 0
Waqas
Dec 19, 2019 03:24pm
This is great decision and I feel happy about it. Every day of his governance was a kind of emergency. He harshly attacked democratic institutions, there was poor governance, there was no writ of state, mosques were attacked, economy relaying on foreign military funding.
Recommend 0
Just a random dude
Dec 19, 2019 03:28pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Naive delinquents like you will always be present in every society.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Dec 19, 2019 03:30pm
Storm in a teacup. Everyone knows this sentence cannot be implemented.
Recommend 0
Waleed
Dec 19, 2019 03:31pm
He was indeed a good general, probably one of the greats in our history but that greatness did not give him the right to break the law and go against the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This is exactly what the corrupt leaders such as Nawaz Sharif say when it comes to their cases. Nawaz Sharif gave the country nukes, motorways, electricity, CPEC, etc. how can he be treated like this. He is a hero they say. Being great does not give anyone the right to break the law! All are equal before the law, be it general, a judge, a politician, the poor and the rich. All!
Recommend 0
mu7ibullah
Dec 19, 2019 03:33pm
Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth is a hero of our nation
Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 19, 2019 03:34pm
Corpse dragged and hung in public on the streets for 3 days till it starts stinking !!! Typical desert cult laws!
Recommend 0
JJ
Dec 19, 2019 03:37pm
Hanging Musharraf's body on D Chowk for 3 days? What type of obnoxious decision is this?
Recommend 0
Ubaid Ali Yousafzai
Dec 19, 2019 03:39pm
We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days. These words will be remembered in history.
Recommend 0
Shakaib
Dec 19, 2019 03:46pm
Very good decision This will strengthen democracy No one should percieve it to be agaisnt any institution This is against a dictator who used an instituion for his personal gains
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Dec 19, 2019 03:50pm
@Neo, he is theirs, they will not do anything ahah I’m.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Dec 19, 2019 03:54pm
Hero became zero
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 19, 2019 03:55pm
I can think of 2 families who deliberately delayed or avoided their own trials.
Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 19, 2019 03:55pm
Deserving verdict...n good daring by the judges!!
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmed
Dec 19, 2019 03:56pm
"dragging the body to D-Chowk"....what kind of law...justice...language is this?
Recommend 0
R A
Dec 19, 2019 03:57pm
@Dr Asif, Yes you are right layers were far worse
Recommend 0
M. Khan
Dec 19, 2019 03:58pm
Its a joke. President Musharraf stands tall in eyes of Pakistanis. Courts are making a laughing stock of themselves by convicting a national hero.
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Dec 19, 2019 04:06pm
“It would be in the interest of justice that all those involved (if any) in facilitation of the escape of the fugitive accused may also be brought in the net of due course of law and their criminal acts (if any) may be investigated and tried in accordance with law.”
Recommend 0
masood hussain
Dec 19, 2019 04:08pm
@Shakaib , Name one personal gain
Recommend 0
syed arif hussain zahidi
Dec 19, 2019 04:08pm
" it takes many good deeds to build a reputation, and only one bad one to loose it "
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 19, 2019 04:09pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, I agree with you.
Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Dec 19, 2019 04:11pm
Its an open and shut case. Musharraf can be charged for the crime of abrogation or suspension under then Article 6 but cannot be charged for holding the constitution under abeyance. A law cannot be applied retrospectively (as the Honorable SHC Judge Justice Akbar mentioned in his dissenting note). Furthermore, dragging someone's dead body in D Chowk and let it hang for three days is simply inhumane. Even our religion doesn't allow such act. What is going on here. Lastly, all uniformed men were responsible for the act but not a single person in the then civilian authority, how is that so?
Recommend 0
Mustansir
Dec 19, 2019 04:11pm
WOW...dragging the body to D-Chowk...no so such language or verdict given by Judges against corrupt of the corrupt Zardari and Shariffs! Why?
Recommend 0
R A
Dec 19, 2019 04:12pm
@Abdullah, Landmark decision? Because it says If he dies natural death his body should be hanged in D chauk for three days Can a human being say that? At least I can say a true Muslim will not
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 19, 2019 04:13pm
Wow. I don’t think the army is going to like this. Seems like the two pillars of Pakistan are in different pages. Now the army is going to take direct control and the judges are gonna have a good time.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2019 04:14pm
Whatever he did might be objectionable, harsh, unwarranted, out of the box, uncalled for and unprecedented. Nevertheless, he must not be labelled as unpatriotic or someone involved in treason of any kind directly or indirectly, explicitly or implicitly, covertly or overtly and knowingly or unknowingly.
Recommend 0
SAB
Dec 19, 2019 04:14pm
Hang dead body at D-Chowk. It seems that this was written outside PIC at the time of protest.
Recommend 0
Dr. Ali
Dec 19, 2019 04:15pm
Drag his dead body and hang him for 30 days is not not allowed in Islam.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 19, 2019 04:16pm
@itrat khaliq, seriously Pakistan’s judiciary and law bodies have fallen to a very large extent. There seems to be no use of the upper part of the body at all. And don’t know where from all these decisions and words are coming from.
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 19, 2019 04:16pm
For arguments sake, agree, then why the abettors and his cabinet members, left out ? There are others accused like Dar, Hasan Husain, Haqqani, etc; who are not attending the cases for a long time, in fact they have been declared as absconder, why their cases not heard in abstansia ? because as per law, it cannot be unless the accused are present, so, why same principle of justice not applied here. Gen Musharraf lawyers were also allowed to plead his case, why ? when Haqqani & Mansoor of Memogate, can be crossed questioned via video link, why this opportunity was not given to Gen Musharraf ? This trial smells of injustice and not fair by any standard of justice.
Recommend 0
khan
Dec 19, 2019 04:17pm
If this is not shameful then what is. The military is our heart and soul who saves the interest and lives of the nation. This is shameful and biased.
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 19, 2019 04:18pm
@Akram, Why judges of that period has been left out ? they legalized all his actions especially in 1999. This verdict is not fair.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Dec 19, 2019 04:18pm
@itrat khaliq, Musharaf deserved to be hanged as per decision
Recommend 0
DMK
Dec 19, 2019 04:19pm
@Neo, that was a trumped up charge. No sane person or public office holder can ever think of diverting a COAS's plane to India. No one would implement such a decision regardless of who ordered it.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Dec 19, 2019 04:19pm
@itrat khaliq, no my friend this abomination was played out by Talibans in Afghanistan after the end of Russian occupation.
Recommend 0
mohsen
Dec 19, 2019 04:20pm
@itrat khaliq, "As a necessary corollary to what has been observed we find the accused guilty as per charge. The convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge," Please note that they are talking about a 76 years old bed ridden sick person.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 19, 2019 04:20pm
@rafiu, save your words. Don't be embarrassed.
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Dec 19, 2019 04:22pm
Huh!??? Body hanged in D Chowk Sure... but with him the bodies of ones that have allowed the biggest criminals, corrupts, thug maafias, brazen killers to go unpunished and terrorists and traitors to go unpunished must be handed same even severer punishment. Sure this looks provocative.
Recommend 0
Jawad
Dec 19, 2019 04:26pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan Emotions aside. Nobody is hailing what lawyers did and they must be brought to justice. But men in boots must not be above the law. No country in the world has so much powers with Army. All the reaction is to keep infinite dominance of military. Please let the civil institutions have a chance to crawl and grow too without dictating and openly criticising them, especially judiciary. Respect for judiciary is lot more important for country than an ex-general passing through his last stages of life who did commit major mistakes when his head was in sky.
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 19, 2019 04:29pm
And those speaking of justice, point out any law where a convict is released on bail and allowed to go out of the country on medical ground ? Had there was any iota of following the law, judiciary could have disallowed NS to go, even if the govt allowed him. But, here it seems double standard has been applied. NS is a very man but till today he has not been is any hospital, while Gen Musharraf is hospitalized & has given a message to the judiciary to send a commission to record his statement or through video link, both facilities were not applied, why ?
Recommend 0
Usman Mehfooz
Dec 19, 2019 04:29pm
Dear judge, hanging in D Chowk should have been for the pedophiles raping small kids and killing them, Musharaf was everything not a Traitor... The irony is you have just demoted the whole judicial system with the 'Hanging in D Chowk' statement
Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
Dec 19, 2019 04:31pm
Dissenting remarks are imperative to be read in order to understand rhe case in non-partisan way. What dissenting Judge has said is helpful in understanding the case. Verdict is good for democracy but as Dr Raza Kazimi has stated, insanity is necessary if we want to avoid confrontation. Hanging him publically at D-chowk to make him example will create division as fissures are already quite visible after the verdict. What is to be avoided is the confrontation. I hope this verdict Will strengthen the democracy. Though corps commanders supported his act by not opposing him doing this, we need to stop blaming all which may bring harsh reaction from some undemocratic quarters.
Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Dec 19, 2019 04:31pm
This is what happens when you let go the convict, I.e., Noon.
Recommend 0
Fida
Dec 19, 2019 04:35pm
Article 6 of the Constitution says: “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason." The constitution is very clear about the TREASON. So my question to naysayers is that still they think that Musharaf should not be held guilty.
Recommend 0
skdking Indian
Dec 19, 2019 04:37pm
@rafiu, Yes sir. It is time for Pakistan to rejoice.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 19, 2019 04:38pm
@Fayaz Hussain, "What was the court thinking with this judgement?" That people of Pakistan are stupid.
Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
Dec 19, 2019 04:42pm
Why isn't the same judgement passed against looters like NS and AAZ who looted the nation for the last 3 decades ?.
Recommend 0
Sharlone
Dec 19, 2019 04:43pm
I liked Musharaf for being a liberal but support punishment for him for anti-constitution measures. If anything, it will make any other C-in- C think twice before taking over.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Dec 19, 2019 04:44pm
We all know he dissolved the constitution but still it takes more than 5 years to convict him and still defence is saying that they were not provide tenough time.
Recommend 0
Saqib
Dec 19, 2019 04:46pm
@Fida, you are quoting amended article 6, with no retrospective jurisdiction
Recommend 0
Amit Atwal
Dec 19, 2019 04:46pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, around 500 indian and pakistani soldiers were killed on both sides of the border in kargil skirmish ,for what cause just tell me ,one person pervez musharraf ,do you think one soldier death affects the whole family,for his ego many families got uprooted,he has to pay for his crime against humanity.
Recommend 0
Mohd Ali
Dec 19, 2019 04:47pm
"if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days." Justice Seth should be disqualified for that remark. We don't live in the Middle Ages.
Recommend 0
Arslan
Dec 19, 2019 04:50pm
Great man musharraf, defended Pakistan on every forum and avenue. Before hanging his corpse in D chowk why not hang real traitors who have gone to UK for so called treatment.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 19, 2019 04:50pm
@itrat khaliq, how many have been hung for terrorism if you are against death then no one should be hung for anything
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 04:54pm
@Dr Asif, why not?
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 04:56pm
@Dr Asif, how?
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 04:57pm
@AZAM AKBAR , NOTHING!!!
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 04:59pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal, for Nawaz Sharif too?No.
Recommend 0
Boss
Dec 19, 2019 04:59pm
@Orakzai, Ofcourse- people like you will appreciate it. For those who stand behind our security forces, this means one thing, Corrupt mafia has won.
Recommend 0
Afzal nadir
Dec 19, 2019 05:01pm
Salam to the bravery of the judges who dared to say of law and their conscience
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 05:01pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, true.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 05:01pm
@Merge of Equals , me too.
Recommend 0
Boss
Dec 19, 2019 05:02pm
"Corpse to be dragged to D Chowk " ... This statement will only invite another marshal law. I cannot perceive anything but serious bias here. Islamic law does not have any place for such street justice. If this is the level of people that have come into senior judiciary, I fear for the future of Pakistan ..
Recommend 0
Sharmin
Dec 19, 2019 05:03pm
great verdict in history. it will act as a deterrent against all martial laws
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 05:03pm
@ishrat salim, well said
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 19, 2019 05:03pm
Same can be said about Nawaz and Zardari, In fact, their persistence paid off, the courts granted them bail, one is in London getting treatment instead of serving his sentence after being convicted, the other should be headed their too, fair ?
Recommend 0
Sharmin
Dec 19, 2019 05:04pm
@itrat khaliq, This is examplary
Recommend 0
Shahid
Dec 19, 2019 05:05pm
'if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.' Is this provision anywhere in Constitution or Manuals of Justice or someone just pulled it off the cuff. Wow. What a 21st century justice from honorable justices in an official written judgement. How specific: corpse, dragged, D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan, hanged, 03 days. Even hate has limits.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Dec 19, 2019 05:05pm
@Jawad , justice Akber is right.
Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 19, 2019 05:06pm
@itrat khaliq, I believe the judgment is designed to be overturned on appeal.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 19, 2019 05:07pm
I didn’t realize Pakistan had so many experts on the constitution, where are you experts on the Sharifs and Zardari ?
Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 19, 2019 05:09pm
@Sarfaraz, stay on subject. Please.
Recommend 0
z khan
Dec 19, 2019 05:10pm
Great verdict ...this verdict must be displayed on the cemeteries of past dictators of Pakistan. Issue red warrant now and bring Musharraf back to implement this verdict.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 19, 2019 05:11pm
Bravo, Long live independent judiciary. No one is above the law. Oliver Cromwell (British dictator in 1650s) was hung after his death.
Recommend 0
Wao
Dec 19, 2019 05:18pm
Great salute to judges
Recommend 0
PakAm
Dec 19, 2019 05:19pm
I feel more proud to be a Pakistani while living abroad after this judgement
Recommend 0
FN
Dec 19, 2019 05:22pm
Judges are responsible to safeguard the constitution of Pakistan in the same manner as Army is responsible to protect the borders. Special court has fulfilled the reponsiblity by handing over right punshment to the person who deserved such examplery punshment.
Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 19, 2019 05:23pm
Do corruption, launder money, but don't break constitution please. I learnt this lesson today. Thanks Judges
Recommend 0
Shoaib
Dec 19, 2019 05:25pm
Great Decision. Brave Judges. History will be made.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 19, 2019 05:27pm
The entire nation stands with best President of Pakistan and patriot soldier, President General pervaiz Musharaf.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 19, 2019 05:29pm
Shameful decision.
Recommend 0
Salman Jan
Dec 19, 2019 05:45pm
What type of judgement is this, saying his corpse be hanged for 3 days in Dchock
Recommend 0

