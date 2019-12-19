DAWN.COM

Musharraf 'persistently, stubbornly' delayed, evaded high treason trial: detailed verdict

Haseeb BhattiUpdated December 19, 2019

Former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File
Former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File

The detailed verdict in the high treason case against former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf was released on Thursday, two days after the special court found the former president guilty of treason and handed him a death sentence.

Key points:

  • Verdict split 2-1
  • Says military personnel who 'guarded, abetted' Musharraf should be held accountable
  • Only one judge in favour of "exemplary punishment"
  • Musharraf has 30 days to appeal verdict

"A dictator stays in power only as long as he manages to subvert the will of his people. The usurpation of the functions of government and other organs of State established by the Constitution tantamount to subversion of the Constitution. Exercise of undue influence over judiciary (such as making them cease office and/or take fresh extra-constitutional oath) do tantamount to subversion of the Constitution," says the 167-page detailed judgement, authored by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

The verdict is split 2-1, with Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court agreeing and Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court dissenting.

Para 66 of Justice Waqar Seth's detailed judgement.
Para 66 of Justice Waqar Seth's detailed judgement.

Justice Seth, along with Justice Karim, said that the evidence presented had proved that Musharraf committed a crime. Justice Karim concurred with the findings and punishment, with the exception of paragraph 66 which mentions "dragging the body to D-Chowk".

"I dissent with the President [...] it has no basis in law and will be ultra vires for this court to do so. In my opinion it is enough to sentence the accused to death," said Justice Karim.

'Uniformed officers with boots on equally involved'

"It is patent by the act and conduct of the accused facing trial, that he has persistently and stubbornly strived ever since the commencement of this trial, to delay, retract and in fact evade it. It has been his plea throughout that either on account of ill health or for security hazards he could not reach up to this Court to face trial," said the judgement.

"If for a moment it is presumed that military high command including Corps Commanders were not involved then why they failed to defend and protect the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 by not restraining a man in uniform […] the then Corps Commanders Committee in addition to all other uniformed officers who were guarding him each and every time, with boots on, are equally and fully involved in the act and deeds of the accused person,” says the judgement.

"The trial of high treason is the requirement of the Constitution against those individuals who undermine or attempt to undermine the Constitution by any means. This court after presentation of undeniable, irrefutable and unimpeachable evidence by the prosecution against the accused reaches to the conclusion that indeed the accused is guilty and deserves exemplary punishment.

"As a necessary corollary to what has been observed we find the accused guilty as per charge. The convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge," says the verdict.

Para 68 of the verdict.
Para 68 of the verdict.

"We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.

"Indeed, this portion of the judgement and execution is nowhere defined but since it is first impression cases and the sentence of death is announced in his absence after declaring the convict as proclaimed offender therefore the sentence is supposed to be executed.

“It would be in the interest of justice that all those involved (if any) in facilitation of the escape of the fugitive accused may also be brought in the net of due course of law and their criminal acts (if any) may be investigated and tried in accordance with law.”

Dissenting note

Justice Akbar in his dissenting note pointed out that the definition of high treason was updated after passage of the 18th constitutional amendment in 2010, which he said was not intended to be applied retrospectively.

Therefore, he was of the view, that Musharraf's actions of imposing emergency on November 3, 2007, could not be seen as "attracting provisions of Article 6 of the Constitution" on the said date.

"[Counsel] has failed to appreciate that on the date of offence except 'abrogate' and 'subvert' no other act of any person was considered as an offence under Article 6 of the Constitution. Only the act of 'abrogation' and 'subversion' of Constitution was considered as an act of high treason. The words 'suspension' and 'abeyance' were not used in the language of Article 6 of the Constitution until 20.4.2010 when [they] were introduced through the 18th Amendment almost after two and a half year to the date of alleged offence of high treason."

"I have respectfully gone through the proposed judgement authored by my brother Waqas Ahmad Seth J [...] with my humble comprehension of law and justice, I happened to dissent with majority view of my learned brothers," said Justice Akbar in his dissenting note.

"In the offence under Article 6 of the Constitution, the charging word is 'high treason', therefore, without properly appreciating what does it mean, this court cannot pass a just and fair verdict."

"But for this reason, both the learned counsel for the prosecution and my learned brothers have referred to the definition of 'high treason' by relying on the meaning of 'high treason' given in the Oxford Dictionary (Tenth Edition).

Death sentence

A special court in Islamabad on December 17 found Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution, marking the first time in Pakistan's history that a military chief has been declared guilty of high treason and handed a death sentence.

Article 6 of the Constitution says: “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason."

The army had stood by Musharraf, with Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a statement, saying that the "decision given by special court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces".

"An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor," said the ISPR statement. "The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste."

"Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," he said.

The PTI-led government had termed the high treason trial against Musharraf “unfair”. “I will defend the law in the case but not any individual,” said Attorney General Anwar Mansoor in a late-night joint press conference on the day of the verdict.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He was admitted to a hospital following deterioration of his health earlier this month. In a video statement from his hospital bed, he called the treason case "absolutely baseless”.

Comments (52)

Orakzai
Dec 19, 2019 02:21pm
Great decision in the history of pakistan .
Recommend 0
rafiu
Dec 19, 2019 02:26pm
it's time to celebrate democracy.......
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Dec 19, 2019 02:29pm
Love our military make no mistake about it anyone and everyone! Great honest leader Honorable President Musharraf is a hero our Pakistan. Attack the hospital with stones, guns, rip apart the IV lines and Oxygen masks, break hospital medical lifesaving equipment of patients and kill them where is the law for these Lawyers? All the evidence is on the video where are the judges now? No wonder soldiers are respect by everyone.
Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 19, 2019 02:37pm
“The then Corps Commanders Committee in addition to all other uniformed officers who were guarding him each and every time, with boots on, are equally and fully involved in the act and deeds of the accused person,” now we know why the army has chosen to side with musharraf.
Recommend 0
Wazir 1
Dec 19, 2019 02:42pm
Implementation of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is mandatory for rank and file. Accusations and counter accusations have no value. What is importance of citing examples of the past? Think for the future and work for the supremacy of the law and constitution.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Dec 19, 2019 02:43pm
No matter how big you are but law is always above you.
Recommend 0
itrat khaliq
Dec 19, 2019 02:46pm
"We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days," said the bench in its order. What kind of language is this !!!! are we living in 19th century? . This is not civil . This is madness and it shows that there is some personal grudge behind this judgement. Special Court should understand that these kind of orders will only fuel anger .
Recommend 0
shoaib
Dec 19, 2019 02:53pm
We have bigger issues to address at the moment and yet the whole country and establishment is discussing a judgement about one person.
Recommend 0
Huzair
Dec 19, 2019 02:58pm
This decision will have ramifications.
Recommend 0
VR
Dec 19, 2019 02:58pm
While Musharraf remains an army hero, he committed a crime, for which the verdict has been delivered, which is absolutely great. It is high time the honourable courts take the same course of action against those who are trying to delay corruption cases under the guise of illness or are absconding. Each and everyone of those individuals has a choice to come back and face the court. If not, let the justice prevail.
Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Dec 19, 2019 03:04pm
Justice is served !
Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Dec 19, 2019 03:05pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, you can't compare the lawyers' actions with Musharraf's verdict.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Dec 19, 2019 03:08pm
This is something.
Recommend 0
imran
Dec 19, 2019 03:10pm
This day offers greatest opportunity to IK than no Politician before him was. Arrest the servicemen as per the law.
Recommend 0
Humayun
Dec 19, 2019 03:16pm
Bravo
Recommend 0
Neo
Dec 19, 2019 03:16pm
....and what have the courts done to Nawaz Sharif for not letting Musharraf's plane land.
Recommend 0
JusticE
Dec 19, 2019 03:16pm
He was given every chance to record his statement but he didn't bother to do it. Just like the video after the decision could have been provided before and the Court would have heard his side of the story as well. Anyway, we all know he doesn't have much to say in his defense and therefore, never record any statement. Salute to judges for their brave decision. Government should make sure the safety of these Judges and their family members.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 19, 2019 03:19pm
Musharraf should have been held accountable for what he DID NOT DO , which he could have done ...... but certainly not for treason.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 19, 2019 03:19pm
Landmark decision
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Dec 19, 2019 03:20pm
If from the hospital bed PM can criticise the judgement in a video statement, why did he not use video statement to defend himself.
Recommend 0
zaheer
Dec 19, 2019 03:21pm
what is this.........????
Recommend 0
Rashid
Dec 19, 2019 03:21pm
Damn! That is too much daring!
Recommend 0
faizy
Dec 19, 2019 03:22pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, I think you missed the point in the verdict.
Recommend 0
Fayaz Hussain
Dec 19, 2019 03:23pm
What was the court thinking with this judgement?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Dec 19, 2019 03:24pm
Dear judges, What are you doing about Uzair Baloch, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Abid Boxer, Rao Anwar, criminals and murderers of Model Town, Lahore?
Recommend 0
Waqas
Dec 19, 2019 03:24pm
This is great decision and I feel happy about it. Every day of his governance was a kind of emergency. He harshly attacked democratic institutions, there was poor governance, there was no writ of state, mosques were attacked, economy relaying on foreign military funding.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Dec 19, 2019 03:30pm
Storm in a teacup. Everyone knows this sentence cannot be implemented.
Recommend 0
Waleed
Dec 19, 2019 03:31pm
He was indeed a good general, probably one of the greats in our history but that greatness did not give him the right to break the law and go against the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This is exactly what the corrupt leaders such as Nawaz Sharif say when it comes to their cases. Nawaz Sharif gave the country nukes, motorways, electricity, CPEC, etc. how can he be treated like this. He is a hero they say. Being great does not give anyone the right to break the law! All are equal before the law, be it general, a judge, a politician, the poor and the rich. All!
Recommend 0
mu7ibullah
Dec 19, 2019 03:33pm
Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth is a hero of our nation
Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 19, 2019 03:34pm
Corpse dragged and hung in public on the streets for 3 days till it starts stinking !!! Typical desert cult laws!
Recommend 0
JJ
Dec 19, 2019 03:37pm
Hanging Musharraf's body on D Chowk for 3 days? What type of obnoxious decision is this?
Recommend 0
Ubaid Ali Yousafzai
Dec 19, 2019 03:39pm
We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days. These words will be remembered in history.
Recommend 0
Shakaib
Dec 19, 2019 03:46pm
Very good decision This will strengthen democracy No one should percieve it to be agaisnt any institution This is against a dictator who used an instituion for his personal gains
Recommend 0
Ramana
Dec 19, 2019 03:54pm
Hero became zero
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 19, 2019 03:55pm
I can think of 2 families who deliberately delayed or avoided their own trials.
Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 19, 2019 03:55pm
Deserving verdict...n good daring by the judges!!
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmed
Dec 19, 2019 03:56pm
"dragging the body to D-Chowk"....what kind of law...justice...language is this?
Recommend 0
R A
Dec 19, 2019 03:57pm
@Dr Asif, Yes you are right layers were far worse
Recommend 0
masood hussain
Dec 19, 2019 04:08pm
@Shakaib , Name one personal gain
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 19, 2019 04:09pm
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, I agree with you.
Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Dec 19, 2019 04:11pm
Its an open and shut case. Musharraf can be charged for the crime of abrogation or suspension under then Article 6 but cannot be charged for holding the constitution under abeyance. A law cannot be applied retrospectively (as the Honorable SHC Judge Justice Akbar mentioned in his dissenting note). Furthermore, dragging someone's dead body in D Chowk and let it hang for three days is simply inhumane. Even our religion doesn't allow such act. What is going on here. Lastly, all uniformed men were responsible for the act but not a single person in the then civilian authority, how is that so?
Recommend 0
Mustansir
Dec 19, 2019 04:11pm
WOW...dragging the body to D-Chowk...no so such language or verdict given by Judges against corrupt of the corrupt Zardari and Shariffs! Why?
Recommend 0
R A
Dec 19, 2019 04:12pm
@Abdullah, Landmark decision? Because it says If he dies natural death his body should be hanged in D chauk for three days Can a human being say that? At least I can say a true Muslim will not
Recommend 0
Vikas
Dec 19, 2019 04:13pm
Wow. I don’t think the army is going to like this. Seems like the two pillars of Pakistan are in different pages. Now the army is going to take direct control and the judges are gonna have a good time.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2019 04:14pm
Whatever he did might be objectionable, harsh, unwarranted, out of the box, uncalled for and unprecedented. Nevertheless, he must not be labelled as unpatriotic or someone involved in treason of any kind directly or indirectly, explicitly or implicitly, covertly or overtly and knowingly or unknowingly.
Recommend 0
SAB
Dec 19, 2019 04:14pm
Hang dead body at D-Chowk. It seems that this was written outside PIC at the time of protest.
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 19, 2019 04:16pm
For arguments sake, agree, then why the abettors and his cabinet members, left out ? There are others accused like Dar, Hasan Husain, Haqqani, etc; who are not attending the cases for a long time, in fact they have been declared as absconder, why their cases not heard in abstansia ? because as per law, it cannot be unless the accused are present, so, why same principle of justice not applied here. Gen Musharraf lawyers were also allowed to plead his case, why ? when Haqqani & Mansoor of Memogate, can be crossed questioned via video link, why this opportunity was not given to Gen Musharraf ? This trial smells of injustice and not fair by any standard of justice.
Recommend 0
khan
Dec 19, 2019 04:17pm
If this is not shameful then what is. The military is our heart and soul who saves the interest and lives of the nation. This is shameful and biased.
Recommend 0
ishrat salim
Dec 19, 2019 04:18pm
@Akram, Why judges of that period has been left out ? they legalized all his actions especially in 1999. This verdict is not fair.
Recommend 0
DMK
Dec 19, 2019 04:19pm
@Neo, that was a trumped up charge. No sane person or public office holder can ever think of diverting a COAS's plane to India. No one would implement such a decision regardless of who ordered it.
Recommend 0
mohsen
Dec 19, 2019 04:20pm
@itrat khaliq, "As a necessary corollary to what has been observed we find the accused guilty as per charge. The convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge," Please note that they are talking about a 76 years old bed ridden sick person.
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Dec 19, 2019 04:22pm
Huh!??? Body hanged in D Chowk Sure... but with him the bodies of ones that have allowed the biggest criminals, corrupts, thug maafias, brazen killers to go unpunished and terrorists and traitors to go unpunished must be handed same even severer punishment. Sure this looks provocative.
Recommend 0

