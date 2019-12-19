Suicide blast in Lakki Marwat: police

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district Thursday morning, police officials confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan said that there was a rally protesting the death sentence given to former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf for high treason as well as a polio team in the vicinity, adding that it was unclear who or what the bomber wished to target.

He said that investigations to ascertain the motives of the attacker have begun.

So far no loss to life or property has been reported.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.