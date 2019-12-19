DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 19, 2019

Suicide blast in Lakki Marwat: police

Ali AkbarDecember 19, 2019

Email

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district Thursday morning, police officials confirmed to DawnNewsTV.

District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan said that there was a rally protesting the death sentence given to former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf for high treason as well as a polio team in the vicinity, adding that it was unclear who or what the bomber wished to target.

He said that investigations to ascertain the motives of the attacker have begun.

So far no loss to life or property has been reported.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Musharraf verdict
Updated December 19, 2019

Musharraf verdict

The verdict in the treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf marks a seismic shift in Pakistan’s history.
December 19, 2019

Protect the poor

IN the middle of an intense austerity drive, it is important to ask who is looking after the interests of the poor....
December 19, 2019

Expired vaccines

AS if the vicious resurgence of cases and renewed attacks on vaccination teams were not enough, the anti-polio...
December 18, 2019

PM’s bad diplomacy

As a result of its amateurish diplomatic manoeuvres, Pakistan has placed itself between a rock and a hard place.
December 18, 2019

Extension verdict

THE 42-page detailed Supreme Court verdict has provided further clarity in the imbroglio surrounding the extension ...
December 18, 2019

Cyberwars

CONTEMPORARY propagandists seem to understand one ancient truism better than others: ‘all warfare is based on...