DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 19, 2019

Don't mistake our wish to remain peaceful as sign of weakness, FM warns India

Dawn.comDecember 19, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expresses views in a video message on Thursday. — DawnNewsTv
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expresses views in a video message on Thursday. — DawnNewsTv

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a video message on Thursday, warned India against mistaking Pakistan's wish to remain peaceful as a sign of weakness.

Commenting on the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir raised by China on Pakistan's request, he stated that that issue was raised at the right moment.

"Extreme measures are being taken to suppress the rights of the Kashmiris," he said.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Musharraf verdict
Updated December 19, 2019

Musharraf verdict

The verdict in the treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf marks a seismic shift in Pakistan’s history.
December 19, 2019

Protect the poor

IN the middle of an intense austerity drive, it is important to ask who is looking after the interests of the poor....
December 19, 2019

Expired vaccines

AS if the vicious resurgence of cases and renewed attacks on vaccination teams were not enough, the anti-polio...
December 18, 2019

PM’s bad diplomacy

As a result of its amateurish diplomatic manoeuvres, Pakistan has placed itself between a rock and a hard place.
December 18, 2019

Extension verdict

THE 42-page detailed Supreme Court verdict has provided further clarity in the imbroglio surrounding the extension ...
December 18, 2019

Cyberwars

CONTEMPORARY propagandists seem to understand one ancient truism better than others: ‘all warfare is based on...