Don't mistake our wish to remain peaceful as sign of weakness, FM warns India
December 19, 2019
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a video message on Thursday, warned India against mistaking Pakistan's wish to remain peaceful as a sign of weakness.
Commenting on the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir raised by China on Pakistan's request, he stated that that issue was raised at the right moment.
"Extreme measures are being taken to suppress the rights of the Kashmiris," he said.
