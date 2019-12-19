DAWN.COM

Pakistan struggle to 72-3 on first day of second Test against Sri Lanka

Dawn.com | APUpdated December 19, 2019

Sri Lankan players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistani captain Azhar Ali during the second Test in Karachi on Dec 19. — AP
Sri Lanka's left-arm fast bowler Vishwa Fernando struck twice in three balls and Lahiru Kumara dismissed recent batting sensation Abid Ali as Pakistan struggled to 72-3 after the first session of the second cricket test.

Fernando (2-18) gave Sri Lanka an early advantage when he knocked back the off stumps of Shan Masood (4) and captain Azhar Ali for a duck in his fourth over after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

Kumara (1-19) bowled at a lively pace of over 140 kph (87 mph) and had Abid adjudged lbw just before lunch for 38 to give Sri Lanka a perfect start as Pakistan also wasted one of its two available reviews.

Abid took 16 balls to get off the mark against Kumara and Fernando. But once he got off the mark with his trademark square cut boundary in the fifth over, he didn't let it go waste any lose delivery. He hit seven fours, and a pulled six off captain Dimuth Karunaratnes occasional spin, before he was undone by Kumaras sharp delivery.

Abid made headlines last week as he became the only male international cricketer to score centuries in both his ODI debut and test debut when he made hundred against Sri Lanka in the drawn first test at Rawalpindi.

Premier batsman Babar Azam successfully overturned an lbw decision against him off Fernando through television referral when on 4. He was not out on 27 while Asad Shafiq is unbeaten on 1 at the break.

Left-handed Masood, who was out without scoring in the rain-marred first test, once again struggled against the length of Fernando, who bowled him with a delivery which moved enough and missed the bat.

Skipper Azhar's woeful run in test matches continued as Fernando uprooted his off stump and made it 10-2.

Azhar now has scored only 162 runs in his last 13 test innings at an average of just 12.46.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah returned to Pakistan's XI after working with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at Lahore on his googlies and bowling action last week. Pakistan went with an all out pace attack at Rawalpindi but Shah has returned to replace Usman Shinwari, who has been ruled out with typhoid.

The Karachi Test will be the deciding fixture of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship as the National Stadium hosts its first five-day match after a gap of 10 years and nine months.

Teams

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt) , Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

khurram Bashwani
Dec 19, 2019 10:32am
once again no Fawad Alam.
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbari
Dec 19, 2019 10:50am
Good luck Karachi.!
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 19, 2019 10:54am
@khurram Bashwani, : They will never allow Fawad Alam to play. The entire nation knows the reason why. It is true that there is no cure for "ism" and our PCB is an ideal example of it. Absolutely empty National Stadium Karachi is telling us the story. Urban Sindh rejects this team selected by PCB.
Recommend 0
anonymous
Dec 19, 2019 10:58am
No Fawad? Thank you Corruption!
Recommend 0
Sane One
Dec 19, 2019 10:59am
why on earth did you name Fawad Alam when you had no intention to let him play despite batting failing miserably? Haris Sohail , Azhar etc...except Babur. Height of injustice to the country. I thought Misbah would be different as he faced similar thing in his career though he was not remarkable player as Fawad. Fawad should be made captain and then let's see.
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 19, 2019 11:17am
Watching the game and Babar Azam is playing like an amateur - playing and missing a lot.. worrying signs when your best batsmen is not performing
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 19, 2019 11:36am
@anonymous, : not corruption. Thank you "ism"
Recommend 0
Sarah
Dec 19, 2019 11:52am
Playing with out of form Azhar Ali,Shan Masood and Harris Sohail is big dubious decision of Pakistan selectors and management.No country in world would ever select them based on their performance in this year Test cricket.
Recommend 0
Masroor
Dec 19, 2019 12:13pm
@khurram Bashwani, Once again Misbah-Waqar bias is too obvious.
Recommend 0
Mir
Dec 19, 2019 12:15pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Team selection by PCB is representative of the domicile/quote system...an impediment to progress and prosperity of the nation!
Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Dec 19, 2019 12:22pm
PCB Misbah-Waqar et al are indeed exhibiting a typical Wadera mindset... a total negation of Imran Khan's so called "merit" mantra.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 19, 2019 12:56pm
@Sarah, "Playing with out of form Azhar Ali,Shan Masood and Harris Sohail is big dubious decision of Pakistan selectors and management." They don't have any choice, they cannot replace them with Karachi players, and they are the best from Punjab.
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 19, 2019 01:06pm
Pakistan should have played left arm spinner Nauman Ali.
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 19, 2019 01:24pm
Pakistan needs a quick fix to Azhar Ali who once was scoring at par with Kohli and was our main batsman to hold the innings. The real reason behind his failures is dropping him out of the ODI matches. Pakistan does not play enough tests and Azhar not being in touch with international cricket as before has cost him dearly. Secondly, he should give up on captaincy.
Recommend 0
anonymous
Dec 19, 2019 01:47pm
How can Misbah show his Face in Karachi? where are the Karachi Fans Protesting?
Recommend 0
anonymous
Dec 19, 2019 02:52pm
Haris Sohail who failed badly down under has been selected ahead of Fawad Alam, what a joke!!.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 19, 2019 02:58pm
This is a very pathetic performance, Sarfraz should be sacked immediately. And Fawad as well, we have seen many better players than him!!! If Asad doesn't save the match, he should be sacked as well. Why are these parchis still in the team? It is the Karachi lobby.
Recommend 0
Np
Dec 19, 2019 03:23pm
@Shahid Mahmood, Everybody here has a recommendation. Pakistan should vote for the best 11.
Recommend 0
Np
Dec 19, 2019 03:31pm
183/8 now
Recommend 0
Np
Dec 19, 2019 03:47pm
191 all gone
Recommend 0
vicky
Dec 19, 2019 04:05pm
Will collapse within 200....
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Dec 19, 2019 05:06pm
Azhar needs to score or he shouldn't be playing. Shan Masood hasn't kicked on from South Africa series and Haris hasn't kicked on from, forever. Aside from Babar and Asad, our best players at the moment, everyone has gone too softly for a test match.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 19, 2019 05:29pm
@Shahid Mahmood, "Secondly, he should give up on captaincy." He was given captaincy to keep Asad out. They don't need him in ODI or T20 for that. Babar is not proving to be test captain yet.They will not appoint a Karachi player as captain again.
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Dec 19, 2019 05:38pm
Batting aside, inspite of 3 Sri Lankan wickets, Pakistani bowling is below standards. Both youngsters have no clue about the lengths and Abbas has lost on his pace in the last one year to the extent that he is not a big threat for any accomplished batsman any more. Had Pakistan played Junaid Khan or Rahat Ali instead of Nassem Shah, it could really had made considerable improvement.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2019 05:53pm
Why can't the PCB selectors understand that without Fawad Alam, the greenshirts middle order batting line up is fragile, brittle, vulnerable and unreliable?
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 19, 2019 05:56pm
@anonymous, "How can Misbah show his Face in Karachi? where are the Karachi Fans Protesting?" They don't need to protest, his selected players are doing it for the fans.
Recommend 0
Solangi
Dec 19, 2019 05:58pm
@anonymous, Soon he will discover!
Recommend 0
Jyoti Chandnani
Dec 19, 2019 07:40pm
Another defeat on cards for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
That guy
Dec 19, 2019 07:41pm
@khurram Bashwani, How sad ! PCB is definitely not in favor of this guy -- and for no apparent reason
Recommend 0

