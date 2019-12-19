Pakistan opt to bat after winning toss in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss on Thursday in the second Test against Sri Lanka, that is being held in Karachi.

The match is being held in Karachi's National Stadium.

Both sides were forced into changes in the bowling department due to injury and illness.

Experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah replaced fast bowler Usman Shinwari, who is down with fever, for the hosts.

Sri Lanka included left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in the side in place of injured fast bowler Kasun Rajitha, who suffered a left hamstring strain in the first Test.

The Karachi Test will be the deciding fixture of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship as the National Stadium prepares to host its first five-day match after a gap of 10 years and nine months.

It is only fitting that Sri Lanka are the opponents in the Test to be played in Pakistan’s most populous city of Karachi where the current spell of weather is pleasant and a far cry from the really chilly conditions that one experienced at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in the series opener. No less than 528 minutes of playing time amounting to 268.1 overs — out of the mandatory quota of 450 possible overs — were lost to rain, bad light and wet conditions.

The cricket enthusiasts in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and the adjacent areas were deeply disappointed at being denied the chance to enjoy the historic return of Test cricket to the country for the first time since March 2009.

Although the landmark occasion was reduced to a farce, the high spirits of the last-day crowd was sensational as they first saw Dhananjaya de Silva finally complete a thoroughly deserved sixth Test hundred before Abid Ali penned down a new chapter in international cricket by becoming the first player to start both his ODI and Test career with a three-figure knock.

Teams

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt) , Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara