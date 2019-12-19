DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 19, 2019

IHC may set standards for coverage of sub judice matters

Malik AsadUpdated December 19, 2019

People watch TV at a shop. — Dawn/File
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed its intention to set standards for coverage of sub judice matters in the electronic media especially in talk and sought input from all stakeholders.

When IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumed hearing of the case related to airing of contemptuous content on TV talk shows, senior journalist Hamid Mir submitted written proposals before the court.

He told the court that Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) was also preparing written comments and offered to interact with the amici namely Mohammad Ziauddin, I.A. Rehman and Javed Jabbar.

Justice Minallah appreciated him for putting efforts and remarked that the amici may hand over him the written proposals and they need not to appear in person.

Kashif Ali Malik, counsel for the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA), told the court that he perused the judgments already in field with regard to the coverage of sub judice matters and contempt of court.

He, however, sought time to submit written suggestion to assist the court.

He said for coverage of sub judice matters, it is advisable for the host of talk show to coordinate with the court reporter to get some understanding about the legal issue.

Hamid Mir seconded this suggestion.

Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim, who is facing the contempt of court case, said his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi after the recent incident of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and its projection in the media has announced his decision to quit the cases of media persons.

The court adjourned the proceedings till January 14.

In a lighter tone, Justice Minallah expressed hope that by next date of hearing, Sami Ibrahim counsel would change his mind.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2019

also submit to newspaper
shib
Dec 19, 2019 10:42am
Who is Hamid Mir....
