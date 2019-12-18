DAWN.COM

Police arrest muezzin over alleged sexual assault of minor boy in Muzaffargarh

Mohammad AliUpdated December 18, 2019

Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in Muzaffargarh. — APP/File
Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in Muzaffargarh.

A First Information Report (FIR), dated December 17, was registered on the complaint of the victim's father at Sethpur station under Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

As per the FIR, the complainant's son went to a nearby mosque inside a shrine to study the Quran at around 6:30am. However, unusually, he returned early crying and told his father and others about the incident that had taken place.

According to the FIR, the suspect visited the mosque daily to offer prayers and is also a muezzin (who leads the call to prayer).

The report said that the suspect took the boy outside of the Tadrees-e-Quran room into the Darbar Sharif, where he allegedly assaulted him. The suspect also gave the victim Rs10 in an attempt to silence him but the victim refused and ran home.

Sethpur Station House Officer Malik Sharif Malana said that police arrested the suspect as soon as they received information of the incident and registered a case.

Violence against children
N khan
Dec 18, 2019 03:27pm
Another Molvi, Another rape of a child.
f k y
Dec 18, 2019 03:56pm
shameless people
Gilzai
Dec 18, 2019 05:34pm
Very common problem in rural Pakistan, thousands of rape incidents go unreported every year. Victim advocacy groups are needed for counselling and legal aid.
