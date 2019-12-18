DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 18, 2019

Indian court refuses to stop implementation of citizenship law

ReutersUpdated December 18, 2019

Email

Demonstrators throw pieces of bricks towards policemen during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Seelampur area of Delhi, India, on December 17. — Reuters
Demonstrators throw pieces of bricks towards policemen during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Seelampur area of Delhi, India, on December 17. — Reuters

India's Supreme Court turned down a plea on Wednesday to stop the implementation of a new citizenship law based on religion that has set off violent protests in the country, but said it would hold hearings next month on the sweeping measure.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) makes it easier for non-Muslims from the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to gain Indian citizenship.

Thousands of people have protested, saying the law is anti-Muslim and the latest in a series of measures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government to marginalise the community.

"We want a stay order in the CAA case," said Kapil Sibal, a lawyer for petitioners who challenged the law in court, adding it was in conflict with parts of the Indian constitution guaranteeing equality to all.

Supreme Court Chief Justice S.A. Bobde refused requests to hold off the implementation of the law, which came into effect last week. The court will, however, hear petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the law on January 22.

Modi's government says the law was intended to address the persecution of minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in the Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Those groups, many of whom have been languishing in India for years without rights, will now get an automatic path to Indian nationality if they came from these three countries before 2015.

But protesters say the exclusion of Muslims shows a deep-seated bias against the community, which makes up 14 per cent of India's population, the third largest Muslim population in the world.

The new measure follows the revocation of the special status of occupied Kashmir, and a court ruling clearing the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of a mosque razed by Hindu zealots.

On Wednesday, police fired shots in the air in a Muslim-dominated part of Delhi to push back thousands of demonstrators throwing stones and glass bottles demanding the law be withdrawn.

More protests are planned for Wednesday in Delhi.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trump on trial

Trump on trial

It isn’t clear if US voters care about Trump’s Kiev dealings.

Editorial

December 18, 2019

PM’s bad diplomacy

As a result of its amateurish diplomatic manoeuvres, Pakistan has placed itself between a rock and a hard place.
December 18, 2019

Extension verdict

THE 42-page detailed Supreme Court verdict has provided further clarity in the imbroglio surrounding the extension ...
December 18, 2019

Cyberwars

CONTEMPORARY propagandists seem to understand one ancient truism better than others: ‘all warfare is based on...
December 17, 2019

An evil law

NARENDRA Modi and his Hindutva-infused dispensation, by singling out India’s Muslims and laying the groundwork for...
The $5bn question
Updated December 17, 2019

The $5bn question

"Those who stand on crutches cannot walk their own path; they must be led by others."
December 17, 2019

Climate failure

THE lack of seriousness displayed by the larger countries at the conclusion of the COP25 in Madrid proves that the...