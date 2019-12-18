DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 18, 2019

US House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment

AFP | ReutersUpdated December 18, 2019

Email

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, US, on Wednesday. — Reuters
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, US, on Wednesday. — Reuters

The US House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday ahead of a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, who is poised to become the nation's third president to be impeached.

The vote on charges against the Republican president, expected to come later on Wednesday, is expected to fall along party lines in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

An enraged US President Donald Trump said he was being subjected to an "attempted coup" and a witch trial.

In an extraordinarily angry six-page letter, Trump on Tuesday told Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, that "history will judge you harshly".

A letter from President Donald Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., is photographed on Tuesday, in Washington. — AP
A letter from President Donald Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., is photographed on Tuesday, in Washington. — AP

Referring to a famous miscarriage of justice and religious extremism in the 17th-century United States, resulting in 20 executions, Trump said he had been given less rights than "those accused in the Salem Witch Trials".

The letter came just minutes before Pelosi announced that the House would vote on Wednesday to make Trump only the third US leader ever impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.

Read | Trump impeachment: what you need to know ahead of the vote

"The House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.

"During this very prayerful moment in our nation's history, we must honor our oath to support and defend our constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic," she added.

Frustration and fury

Trump is accused of attempting to force Ukraine into what would have been a damaging announcement of an unfounded probe into a main 2020 reelection rival, Joe Biden.

He is also accused of obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation, barring staff from testifying and holding back documentary evidence.

The two articles of impeachment are certain to pass in the House, where Democrats hold a firm majority.

That will send the case to the Senate, where a trial of Trump is expected to open in January, and his acquittal is equally expected, given the Republicans' control there.

Even with that likely outcome, Trump poured out his frustration and fury in the letter to Pelosi defending his record and attacking Democrats.

The letter, on White House paper and ending with his characteristic oversized signature in thick black pen, accused the veteran Democratic politician of "breaking your allegiance to the Constitution" and "declaring open war on American Democracy".

It repeated his claim that the entire case against him is a "hoax" and a "colossal injustice".

It said Democrats were being driven in impeachment "by your most deranged and radical representatives of the far left".

Democrats do the numbers

Pelosi dismissed the letter as "really sick". Wednesday's debate will last six hours, with a vote expected in late afternoon or evening.

With the exception of just two, the 235 Democrat members in Congress appeared poised to stand united in voting through the formal impeachment charges.

While some members from relatively conservative districts face the possibility of being voted out of office next year for their stance, they stood together under Pelosi's political wrangling.

"My military service taught me to put our country — not politics — first, and my time as a federal prosecutor taught me about the importance of the rule of law and of justice," declared Mikie Sherrill, a first-term representative from a Trump-leaning district in New Jersey.

"I will be voting in favor of the articles of impeachment."

"I know some people will be angry at my decision, but I was elected to do what is right, not politically safe," said Anthony Brindisi, another first-term Democrat, from a conservative New York constituency.

Protests in support of impeachment broke out in several cities including New York, Boston, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Demonstrators waved signs urging Congress to "Dump Trump" and "Protect our Democracy". One sign wished fellow protesters a "merry impeachment," in reference to the approaching Christmas holiday.

Tensions in Congress

At a hearing in the House Rules Committee, which sets out the procedures for votes, senior Republican Doug Collins accused Democrats of trying to rush through the impeachment.

"There will be a day of reckoning," Collins warned. "Whatever you may gain will be short-lived."

And the top two senators butted heads over what form the trial will take.

Democrats are insisting on calling White House officials as witnesses.

Senior Democrat Chuck Schumer wants Trump's chief of staff, former national security advisor and two others to testify.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who can largely set the rules, rejected this and dismissed any idea that the trial wasn't a purely political exercise.

"I think we're going to get almost an entirely partisan impeachment," he said.

"This is a political process. There is nothing judicial about it. I'm not impartial about this at all."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ur mom
Dec 18, 2019 10:11am
It's really happening
Recommend 0
Momo
Dec 18, 2019 12:23pm
Trump will get stronger out of this whole soap opera by the Democrats. He will win in landslide in 2020.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2019 01:06pm
Whatever he or his cronies say, he will be impeached today by the U.S. Congress for promoting his personal interests and obstruction of U.S. Congress.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 18, 2019 01:10pm
Time for judging Mr. Trump harshly is now. Ms. Pelosi will be judged in her own time.
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Dec 18, 2019 01:39pm
"Pelosi announced that …………... to make Trump only the third US leader ever impeached and placed on trial in the Senate"...… Third time is always a charm.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Dec 18, 2019 02:03pm
If Democrats fail to impeach, believe me Democrats will never come to power for coming 25 years.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Dec 18, 2019 08:15pm
Impeachment already failed even before voting.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trump on trial

Trump on trial

It isn’t clear if US voters care about Trump’s Kiev dealings.

Editorial

December 18, 2019

PM’s bad diplomacy

As a result of its amateurish diplomatic manoeuvres, Pakistan has placed itself between a rock and a hard place.
December 18, 2019

Extension verdict

THE 42-page detailed Supreme Court verdict has provided further clarity in the imbroglio surrounding the extension ...
December 18, 2019

Cyberwars

CONTEMPORARY propagandists seem to understand one ancient truism better than others: ‘all warfare is based on...
December 17, 2019

An evil law

NARENDRA Modi and his Hindutva-infused dispensation, by singling out India’s Muslims and laying the groundwork for...
The $5bn question
Updated December 17, 2019

The $5bn question

"Those who stand on crutches cannot walk their own path; they must be led by others."
December 17, 2019

Climate failure

THE lack of seriousness displayed by the larger countries at the conclusion of the COP25 in Madrid proves that the...