DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 17, 2019

49 journalists murdered in 2019

AFPDecember 17, 2019

Email

The Paris-based watchdog warned that “journalism remains a dangerous profession”.— AFP/File
The Paris-based watchdog warned that “journalism remains a dangerous profession”.— AFP/File

Forty-nine journalists were killed across the world in 2019, Reporters Without Borders said on Tuesday, the lowest death toll in 16 years.

The “historically low” number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that “journalism remains a dangerous profession”.

Some 80 journalists a year have lost their lives on average over the last two decades, said the organisation, which is known by its French initials RSF. But its head Christophe Deloire warned that the number of journalists murdered in countries supposedly at peace was still alarmingly high, with 10 dying in Mexico alone.

“Latin America, with a total of 14 reporters killed across the continent, has become as deadly as the Middle East,” he added. While he said that the fall in the number of fatalities in conflict zones was something to celebrate, “more and more journalists are being assassinated for their work in democratic countries, which is a real challenge to democracy.”

While fewer journalists are dying, more are ending up behind bars, according to RSF. Some 389 were locked up in 2019, up 12 per cent on last year.

Nearly half were imprisoned in three countries — China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which was blamed for the gruesome murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi at its embassy in Istanbul last year.

“China, which has intensified its repression of the (mostly Muslim) Uighur minority, alone holds a third of the journalists locked up in the world,” RSF said.

Meanwhile, 57 journalists are being held hostage across the globe, mostly in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine.

“There has been no notable freeing of hostages this year despite major developments in Syria,” the RSF said, which has led it to fear for the worst for many of those abducted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 17, 2019 08:13pm
No doubt, journalism is one of the most dangerous professions in the world.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An unjust penalty

An unjust penalty

Five years since executions were resumed, it’s time for reforms in the criminal justice system.

Editorial

December 17, 2019

An evil law

NARENDRA Modi and his Hindutva-infused dispensation, by singling out India’s Muslims and laying the groundwork for...
The $5bn question
Updated December 17, 2019

The $5bn question

"Those who stand on crutches cannot walk their own path; they must be led by others."
December 17, 2019

Climate failure

THE lack of seriousness displayed by the larger countries at the conclusion of the COP25 in Madrid proves that the...
December 16, 2019

Money with no name

The govt must arrest the growth of the cash economy while safeguarding the financial system from bad money.
December 16, 2019

Development slide

THE Human Development Index 2019, released by UNDP last week, should cause alarm in government circles. Pakistan has...
December 16, 2019

Plight of Rohingya

EARLIER this week, the International Court of Justice heard accusations against Myanmar for breaching the 1948...