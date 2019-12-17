DAWN.COM

Army stands by Musharraf, says verdict 'received with lot of pain and anguish'

Dawn.comUpdated December 17, 2019

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). — DawnNewsTV/File
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in a statement issued following the verdict in the high treason case against General retired Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday, said the "decision given by special court has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces".

The statement by the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) comes after sources said a meeting of the top military leadership was underway at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in the wake of the judgement.

"An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor," said the ISPR statement. "The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste."

"Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," he said.

Earlier today, a special court in Islamabad found Musharraf guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence under Article 6 of the Constitution. A detailed judgement is expected within 48 hours.

It’s the first time in Pakistan’s history that a former army chief and ruler of the country has been sentenced to death. Musharraf, who was sentenced in absentia, has been out of the country since 2016, when he was allowed to leave on bail to seek medical treatment abroad.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He was admitted to a hospital following deterioration of his health earlier this month. In a video statement from his hospital bed, he called the treason case "absolutely baseless”. “I have served my country for 10 years. I have fought for my country. This [treason] is the case in which I have not been heard and I have been victimised,” he had stated.

Musharraf was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and indicted on March 31, 2014. The prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016 to seek medical treatment, promising to come back to his "beloved homeland" in a few weeks.

The military over the course of the trial has remained silent on the case's developments.

Musharraf's time in the military

Born in pre-Partition Delhi on August 11, 1943, Musharraf attended Saint Patrick’s School after his family settled in Karachi. Later, he joined the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul and graduated from the institution in 1964. He was subsequently commissioned in the Pakistan Army.

His first battlefield experience came during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and he served in the elite Special Services Group (SSG) from 1966-1972. During the 1971 war with India, Musharraf was a company commander of an SSG commando battalion. After 1971, he continued to excel in several military assignments and gained rapid promotions within the army.

In October 1998, he was appointed as chief of army staff by the then premier Nawaz Sharif. Musharraf’s name became known in the wake of the Kargil conflict for which the retired general has been severely criticised, both at home and internationally. In October 1999, he overthrew Nawaz's government in a bloodless coup and later became the country’s president.

Read: The making of the Kargil disaster

On October 12, 1999, troops took over the Prime Minister House after Nawaz prevented Musharraf from landing at Karachi airport upon his journey back from Sri Lanka.

On finding out, Musharraf declared a state of emergency, suspended the Constitution and assumed the role of chief executive. There were no organised protests against the coup within Pakistan but the measure was thoroughly criticised by the international community. In June 2001, Musharraf became the president of Pakistan.

Comments (71)

Omer Wajid
Dec 17, 2019 06:21pm
I stand with Gen.Musharraf and army!
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 17, 2019 06:21pm
Whole nation is standing along with Pak Army.
Recommend 0
Asad
Dec 17, 2019 06:22pm
Rigged system. Here traitors like modi’s friend NS and AAZ etc roam free whereas who lay their lives for their country are deemed traitors. Shame! And quite unfortunate!!!
Recommend 0
G.man
Dec 17, 2019 06:23pm
We 'Awam' Stand by the courts!
Recommend 0
Shujaat
Dec 17, 2019 06:24pm
Politicians, Army, Judiciary They have all made this country a joke
Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 17, 2019 06:24pm
Pakistan Army Zindabad
Recommend 0
Zaim
Dec 17, 2019 06:25pm
Shame shame, that's what I can say.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 17, 2019 06:27pm
16-December Verdict !
Recommend 0
Dev
Dec 17, 2019 06:28pm
Isn't this a contempt of court?
Recommend 0
Armagan Akram
Dec 17, 2019 06:29pm
is the army going to tell the judges what the law is now? utterly ridiculous, this is an institution in need of modernisation they are still stuck in the 1980s.
Recommend 0
jehan nadan
Dec 17, 2019 06:30pm
It is high time Pakistan seriously considers joining the "humanized world" by abolishing murder as punishment.
Recommend 0
Aks
Dec 17, 2019 06:30pm
As predicted allegiance to establishment and selfish interests take precedence over service to nation keep the nation crippled forever
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Dec 17, 2019 06:30pm
Why army has to jump in, its a case of mis use of power... Army should refrain to support all wrongs just because someone is from uniform and accused.
Recommend 0
AZee
Dec 17, 2019 06:30pm
Has he read article 6 of the constitution?
Recommend 0
Khan - USA
Dec 17, 2019 06:31pm
So.. Army’s backing a person who had no regard for the constitution? No wonder they are deeply involved in politics! This is just absurdly awful at another level.
Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Dec 17, 2019 06:32pm
@Dev, to hell with courts, 90% of the people are unhappy with this decision.
Recommend 0
Armagan Akram
Dec 17, 2019 06:32pm
if an army chief can never be a traitor, then why did the armed forces prosecute Mansurul Haq former head of the Pakistan navy? pathetic excuse.
Recommend 0
Fairview
Dec 17, 2019 06:33pm
Pakistan army zindabad, long live Musharaf.
Recommend 0
Fairview
Dec 17, 2019 06:35pm
If the Judges can support and stand with law breakers lawyers, why not
Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 17, 2019 06:35pm
We All Stanby General Muasharraf, He is a Patriotic Soldier and never ever be coward Traitor. He is the person who had increased Pakistan GDP and brought a new era of Telecom and Thousands of Jobs and Injected Hundred of Ph.Ds. We Salute you Patriotic Musharraf.
Recommend 0
Sultan zeb
Dec 17, 2019 06:36pm
No one should be above the law.Ex-pm Butto had also services for the country.ISPR should just confine himself to military affairs
Recommend 0
tQ
Dec 17, 2019 06:36pm
Defining movement for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Dec 17, 2019 06:36pm
Bravo....
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 17, 2019 06:36pm
We'Awaam' standby court decision
Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Dec 17, 2019 06:37pm
Judiciary on hand give bail and allow real traitors to go foriegn for treatment which is also bogus and now a person who fought war for country is a traitor.... all knows that he is fighting for his life in Dubai.. He is really ill... got terminal disease
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Dec 17, 2019 06:38pm
#I am General Musharaf. We all are with you
Recommend 0
M. Umair A. Khan
Dec 17, 2019 06:39pm
Sorry Pakistan from all around. no one even no even cares to respect other and no one means simply not a single institution.
Recommend 0
Armagan Akram
Dec 17, 2019 06:39pm
@Pakistani, speak for yourself, you never asked me.
Recommend 0
Feroze
Dec 17, 2019 06:39pm
Article 6 does not apply as it was amended in its current form a few years later. What about all these IK’s cabinet who took oath and worked for Pervez Musharraf? Are they traitors too?
Recommend 0
Goutham
Dec 17, 2019 06:39pm
Maybe it is a good thing - It will be a deterrent for future Army chiefs from seizing power.Anyway Mushy Bhai is safe in Dubai and is in no danger of being executed. The poor chappy cannot return to Pakistan ever and that is punishment enough?
Recommend 0
Tajamal
Dec 17, 2019 06:40pm
It's landmark decision by judiciary, no one is above the law.
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Dec 17, 2019 06:40pm
Another very happy event for the enemies.
Recommend 0
Fatih khan
Dec 17, 2019 06:41pm
we stand with our army! PMLN was responsible to trigger the situation. Now, why only Musharraf is being punished?
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Dec 17, 2019 06:41pm
It seems that one person out there wants to fulfill some agenda before leaving the office.
Recommend 0
adnoix
Dec 17, 2019 06:41pm
Change the article 6 of the constitution then, since it's only use is to sustain the corrupt system.
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Dec 17, 2019 06:42pm
There are generals and ranking officials in jails for treason they also wore uniform does that mean they can’t do wrong Don’t worry select govt will sacrifice all respect to save Musharraf
Recommend 0
Baba
Dec 17, 2019 06:42pm
The entire nation stands with our great army.
Recommend 0
SK
Dec 17, 2019 06:44pm
Pakistan's judiciary & judicial processes should be so strong that no one can question it. As far as army is concerned, it has no locus standi simply because he was a army general.
Recommend 0
Student
Dec 17, 2019 06:45pm
Stand with Judiciary not a person.
Recommend 0
UMAIR
Dec 17, 2019 06:46pm
Army don't ditch its own people.
Recommend 0
Sat
Dec 17, 2019 06:46pm
Follow a legal system. Otherwise, scrap the legal system. You cannot pick and choose.
Recommend 0
Rizwan Ullah Baig
Dec 17, 2019 06:47pm
Pak army Zindabad!
Recommend 0
BTS
Dec 17, 2019 06:47pm
Your job is to keep borders secure so we don’t make more martyrs. Enough is enough, people will not accept dictatorship.
Recommend 0
S Khan
Dec 17, 2019 06:48pm
Good soldiers stay out of politics.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 17, 2019 06:52pm
If Musharraf is a traitor then nobody is a patriot in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
BTS
Dec 17, 2019 06:52pm
We stand with democracy and judiciary because dictatorship is deceiving and cruel.
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Dec 17, 2019 06:53pm
That's where army and political parties appear to have been on the same page: Boss is always right; law is subject to boss...
Recommend 0
saad
Dec 17, 2019 06:53pm
if this person is traitor then no other person in this country is Loyal
Recommend 0
Bretware
Dec 17, 2019 06:53pm
A pointless act that severely damages Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Dec 17, 2019 06:54pm
Justice has been served in line with constitution of Pakistan. A decision we have been waiting since 1959
Recommend 0
King19
Dec 17, 2019 06:55pm
I stand with General Musharraf . This decision is very biased
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 17, 2019 06:55pm
Sacred cow. Allah may save judges who has given this verdict.
Recommend 0
LoneWolf
Dec 17, 2019 06:55pm
He is persecuted for being a Mohajir. Had he been from Punjab, the story would be different.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Dec 17, 2019 06:57pm
Army should stand with law and constitution. Individuals dont matter.
Recommend 0
Irfan
Dec 17, 2019 06:58pm
The most successful era in Pakistan history is General Ayub, Zia and Musharraf.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 17, 2019 06:58pm
Pervaiz Musharaf above law?
Recommend 0
Najeeb
Dec 17, 2019 06:58pm
I stand with judiciary and the rule of law.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Dec 17, 2019 06:58pm
We stand by the Judiciary!
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Dec 17, 2019 06:59pm
It seems contempt of court.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 17, 2019 07:01pm
This time politician is not convicted.
Recommend 0
fahad
Dec 17, 2019 07:04pm
i stand with judiciary. None is above the law.
Recommend 0
Arslan Dogar
Dec 17, 2019 07:04pm
long live musharaf long live pak army..!
Recommend 0
Waheed
Dec 17, 2019 07:06pm
Respect for rule of law is must , if we as a nation wants to move forward
Recommend 0
atta rehman
Dec 17, 2019 07:07pm
Reality bites and it is very difficult to accept the truth and verdict of the law. ZA Bhutto was hanged but same courts and does anyone recall what was his crime
Recommend 0
Suhail
Dec 17, 2019 07:08pm
Although I am against military rule and have always been anti-Martial law, I stand by Pakistan military and General Musharraf in this case. A person like the latter who defended Pakistan in wars and on diplomatic fronts can never be a traitor.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Dec 17, 2019 07:08pm
@TafsheenQayyum Speak for yourself,don’t desiminate lies!!
Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Dec 17, 2019 07:08pm
@Orakzai, A jusgment of 2:1 - How credible that would be ?
Recommend 0
VR
Dec 17, 2019 07:14pm
Great decision. Must be respected by all sides.
Recommend 0
Shah Rukh
Dec 17, 2019 07:14pm
How can a uniformed army officer politicise army by reacting to conviction like this. Army as an institution was never a party to the case
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 17, 2019 07:17pm
@Armagan Akram, because it was a case of corruption.
Recommend 0
nomi
Dec 17, 2019 07:17pm
Maybe banishment was an enough punishment for a person who threw away the constitution. Why have a constitution when it shouldn't be respected?
Recommend 0

