DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 17, 2019

PPP leaders Faryal Talpur, Khursheed Shah granted bail in NAB cases

Tahir NaseerUpdated December 17, 2019

Email

Faryal Talpur is nominated in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake accounts, while Khursheed Shah is nominated in multiple corruption cases, including one of accumulation of assets beyond known means. — Dawn.com
Faryal Talpur is nominated in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake accounts, while Khursheed Shah is nominated in multiple corruption cases, including one of accumulation of assets beyond known means. — Dawn.com

PPP leader Faryal Talpur was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake accounts which is being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

She was granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

During today's hearing, the court asked NAB's additional prosecutor general Jahanzaib Bharwana if the bureau was done interrogating Talpur. Bharwana responded in the affirmative.

In response to the court's inquiry regarding Talpur's involvement in the case, NAB's counsel insisted that money, allegedly transferred to Zardari Group's bank account from a fake bank account, was withdrawn later by a cheque signed by Talpur.

NAB had taken the PPP leader into custody earlier this year to interrogate her in the case. She was kept in Adiala jail.

Talpur had filed a bail application earlier this month, maintaining that she is the mother of a differently-abled child. In order to care for her child, she asked the court to grant bail until the completion of the trail. Her appeal was meant to be heard last week but was adjourned until today as NAB had not submitted a response.

Her brother Asif Ali Zardari was also granted bail by the IHC last week on medical grounds.

Zardari, Talpur, and others accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited. NAB alleged that the national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs3.77 billion because of the irregularities.

PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah was also released on bail by an accountability court in Sukkur, DawnNewsTV reported.

The PPP leader was arrested by NAB's Sukkur and Rawalpindi teams in September this year and was later shifted to Sukkur.

Multiple corruption cases against him are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July this year, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 17, 2019 04:11pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Recommend 0
Sohail
Dec 17, 2019 04:12pm
Judiciary needs urgent reforms. The state is loosing grip on suspected looters.
Recommend 0
Qazi
Dec 17, 2019 04:19pm
looters are being given preferential treatment.
Recommend 0
TN
Dec 17, 2019 04:28pm
no punishment to the criminal and looters of pakistan - shame
Recommend 0
mirza
Dec 17, 2019 04:33pm
Goof going. It is high time NAB realizes that it is wrong to arrest anybody before any indictments.
Recommend 0
Tanveer
Dec 17, 2019 04:35pm
What a day for corrupt people!!
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Dec 17, 2019 05:04pm
It seems that six month is real short time to do legislation. I am sure this is not NRO as PM has repeatedly said that he will nto give NRO to anyone. Love PTI they do exactly opposite to what they say.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An unjust penalty

An unjust penalty

Five years since executions were resumed, it’s time for reforms in the criminal justice system.

Editorial

December 17, 2019

An evil law

NARENDRA Modi and his Hindutva-infused dispensation, by singling out India’s Muslims and laying the groundwork for...
The $5bn question
Updated December 17, 2019

The $5bn question

"Those who stand on crutches cannot walk their own path; they must be led by others."
December 17, 2019

Climate failure

THE lack of seriousness displayed by the larger countries at the conclusion of the COP25 in Madrid proves that the...
December 16, 2019

Money with no name

The govt must arrest the growth of the cash economy while safeguarding the financial system from bad money.
December 16, 2019

Development slide

THE Human Development Index 2019, released by UNDP last week, should cause alarm in government circles. Pakistan has...
December 16, 2019

Plight of Rohingya

EARLIER this week, the International Court of Justice heard accusations against Myanmar for breaching the 1948...