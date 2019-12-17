DAWN.COM

Special court's verdict in treason case to be challenged in SC, says Musharraf's counsel

Sanaullah Khan | Dawn.comUpdated December 17, 2019

Former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has been handed a death penalty in a treason case against him. — INP/File
Former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has been handed a death penalty in a treason case against him. — INP/File

The decision to hand death penalty to former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf will be challenged in the Supreme court, Advocate Salman Safdar, lead counsel of the former military ruler announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

The press conference was held hours after a special court announced its verdict in a treason case against Musharraf, sentencing him to death for abrogating the Constitution and imposing emergency in the country in 2007.

Advocate Safdar noted that the trial was unconstitutional and laws were neglected during the process. He said that Musharraf was denied the right to fair trial.

The former dictator's counsel said that the case was decided in a hurry and declared that the decision was "worse than the decision to hang [former prime minister] Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto" — who was sentenced to death in a murder case.

Safdar added that co-accused of the convict should have been included in the trial along with Musharraf. He regretted that 77-year-old former president was trialed and during the process he was not even listened to.

Earlier, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party founded by Musharraf — had said that an appeal will be filed against the special court's decision.

APML's General Secretary Mehrene Malik Adam, in a press statement, said that the party was "appalled" at the verdict, adding that the case against the former president was "formed on flimsy grounds".

"We would like to remind that this case was formed on flimsy grounds, where aiders and abettors were excluded from the case and its hearing and the former president was singled out in the high treason case, though the decision was taken after consultation with the cabinet members, chief ministers, governors, and corps commanders," the statement read.

The press release further said that Musharraf, "as a law-abiding citizen", had appeared before courts when he was in the country and lamented that the court had announced a verdict despite his request not to announce the decision in his absence.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government will "review in detail" the ruling issued earlier today.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad she said: "We will review in detail, today's verdict as well as yesterday's," adding that legal experts will analyse all legal and political aspects as well as the impact on national interests, after which a government statement will be presented to the media.

In response to a question about whether the government will bring Musharraf back to Pakistan, Awan said the government will assess the matter with its legal team. She added that she had just found out about the verdict.

Awan added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is returning from a trip tomorrow, after which he will himself look at the "relevant ground realities and legal framework". Following this, a final decision will be taken.

When asked about the government's request to stop the verdict against Musharraf, Awan said she could only comment on this after consulting the legal team.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said that for the first time the superiority of the Constitution was taking root in Pakistan.

"With this hopefully in the future, the tradition of breaking the Constitution will end," he said, adding that if this verdict had been given 50 years ago, martial law would never have been imposed in the country and East Pakistan would never have been seperated.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted: "Democracy is the best revenge. Jiye Bhutto."

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said given the need of the time, it is necessary to bring the country together.

"What is the benefit of such verdicts which increase distances and divides and by which the country and institutions are divided?" he tweeted.

"I am constantly saying that there is a need for dialogue. Go towards a new deal. Showing someone as below you, is not in anyone's interest. Have mercy on the country," Chaudhry added.

WayToGo
Dec 17, 2019 01:01pm
review and then!!!!
Recommend 0
KSRana
Dec 17, 2019 01:26pm
In case of Nawaj Sharif everyone was happy about court verdict, but in case of military dictator government in panic.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Dec 17, 2019 01:36pm
Wht i want to review? Let Musharraf’s lawyers review it.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 17, 2019 01:46pm
We know of two previous corruption governments who have created a state of emergency over the past 30 years and walk freely.
Recommend 0
Feroz
Dec 17, 2019 01:58pm
Only when the government loses a case does it review the Order. First time in my life am hearing of any government winning a case and wanting to review the Order.
Recommend 0
Zahid
Dec 17, 2019 02:19pm
This is naya Pakistan. Long live independent judiciary
Recommend 0
Omair
Dec 17, 2019 02:19pm
Is the PTI govt his official lawyer?
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 17, 2019 02:48pm
Just hire a lawyer to whom you want to do a favour. Set up an incredibly high amount payable to him as his fees for the case. Pay it up and ask him to lose the case without this appearing to be the intention of the government. That is all that is desired of you to achieve. Everything will be fine with the world and peace and harmony shall return to rule the world.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Khan
Dec 17, 2019 03:38pm
Why is the government trying to protect someone who had put constitution in abeyance? How dysfunctional is our democratic system?
Recommend 0
shoaib
Dec 17, 2019 04:11pm
Fawad Chaudhary's tweet is opposite to what PM will propose "No deal".
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Dec 17, 2019 04:13pm
Why ,let him face the music.
Recommend 0
Saqquib
Dec 17, 2019 04:44pm
Selected govt will save musharaff from judiciary.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 17, 2019 05:08pm
@KSRana, proves various opposition charges of umpire, were right.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Dec 17, 2019 05:21pm
President will grant him pardon.
Recommend 0
Bangbang
Dec 17, 2019 05:40pm
Finally the justice been done.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 17, 2019 05:43pm
What other options do they have but to challenge the death penalty in the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Recommend 0
lion
Dec 17, 2019 06:03pm
well he over threw an elected govt..illegally.
Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Dec 17, 2019 06:09pm
Disappointed by government stance.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Dec 17, 2019 07:14pm
Change it to Life imprisonment then?
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 17, 2019 07:30pm
Glad to see Musharraf is challenging this political verdict in SC. Musharraf can never be a traitor.
Recommend 0

