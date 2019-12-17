PM Imran arrives at UN office in Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) in Switzerland on Tuesday to co-convene the first Global Refugee Forum.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi received Prime Minister Imran.

The premier arrived in Geneva on Monday ahead of the forum. According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the premier is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Upon his arrival in Geneva, Prime Minister Imran was received by Pakistan's Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich, permanent representative at the Mission of Pakistan to the World Trade Organisation Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha as well representatives of the Swiss government and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

As per the PM Office press release, the premier will "articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees" at the forum being jointly hosted by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Swiss government.

"Co-convening of the GRF is recognition of Pakistan’s generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past forty years," the press release added.

Prior to his visit to Geneva, Prime Minister Imran visited Bahrain where he was awarded the country's highest civil award by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.