DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 17, 2019

Material collected illegally cannot be used against judge

Nasir IqbalUpdated December 17, 2019

Email

Justice Umar Ata Bandial heads a 10-judge full court of the Supreme Court hearing a set of challenges to the filing of the presidential reference against Justice Isa (pictured). — Photo courtesy SC website/File
Justice Umar Ata Bandial heads a 10-judge full court of the Supreme Court hearing a set of challenges to the filing of the presidential reference against Justice Isa (pictured). — Photo courtesy SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: All the oceans of the world cannot wipe off the stain on a superior court judge if he were to face the indignity of going through proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) based on material collected illegally by the executive, argued a senior counsel on Monday while defending Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the reference sent by President Arif Alvi.

“This is a case of first impression and any leniency on part of the apex court will amount to giving the executive a licence to intimidate the superior judiciary,” warned senior counsel Muneer A. Malik.

The counsel was trying to persuade the court to quash the reference by arguing that the executive cannot be allowed to collect material against other branches of the state in an “illegal and unauthorised manner”.

“Will the slur be removed if we quash the reference,” observed Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who heads a 10-judge full court of the Supreme Court hearing a set of challenges to the filing of the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

Muneer Malik concluded his arguments on Monday while Hamid Khan, who represents the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), is expected to commence his arguments on Tuesday.

Counsel concludes arguments before SC in reference against Justice Isa

Mr Malik pleaded before the court to quash the reference against Justice Faez Isa since it should have been filed by the President after applying his mind or alternatively, on the cabinet’s advice.

“Since this was not done,” he contended, the reference will be “deemed to have been filed without jurisdiction”.

Mr Malik further argued that no allegation of misuse of authority had been levelled in the reference or any allegation that the petitioner was a benami owner of offshore properties or he misused his office for private gains or that his wife and children were his dependents.

“The case is also not rooted in any breach of section 116 of the Income Tax Ordinance (ITO), which deals with non-disclosure of properties in income tax returns,” he observed.

The SJC cannot make any declaration for breaching section 116 of ITO, the counsel said.

It would be anomalous, he added, if SJC recommends removal of a judge for breaching Section 116, but at the same time the tax authority exonerates the judge, he emphasised.

There was no allegation of money laundering or violation of the foreign exchange act against Justice Isa, Mr Malik said.

The reference was filed for collateral purpose and stemmed from “actual malice and ill-will against the petitioner judge” on account of the judgement on Faizabad sit-in.

The common objective was to ensure Justice Isa’s absence from the hearing on the review petition against the sit-in judgement, he alleged.

Although the offshore flats mentioned in the reference were purchased in 2004 and 2013, the filing barely a month after the review petitions and the observation that Justice Isa was not fit to be a judge was not just simply a coincidence, the counsel contended.

Likewise, he added, a “deliberate leaking” of the reference to the media was a calculated step to destroy the image of the judge among the public.

The counsel referred to an “audacious and gleeful press conference” of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information, that time had come to hold the judiciary accountable since “they play out of the crease”.

The counsel referred to a rejoinder filed by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor before SJC. He described it as “betraying animosity” against the judge.

The counsel contended that since filing of a reference against a judge was serious business and an onerous duty for the President, he should not let his “personal animosity” pre-judge the matter, Mr Malik concluded.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Siddique
Dec 17, 2019 07:33am
Can the illegally obtained material be used against the citizens other than the judge?
Recommend 0
Suleman
Dec 17, 2019 07:39am
A judge in any country cannot misuse his/her powers. Even a judge is not above the law.
Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 17, 2019 07:52am
Another admonition to the incompetents!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 17, 2019 08:15am
These were only his lawyer's remarks. The end is near.
Recommend 0
Musntansir
Dec 17, 2019 08:16am
Who will hold judges for their illegal doings and holdings?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Has Modi lost the plot?

Has Modi lost the plot?

The Modi-Shah pair has sparked a fire that now threatens to singe them and engulf the country.

Opinion

An unjust penalty

An unjust penalty

Five years since executions were resumed, it’s time for reforms in the criminal justice system.

Editorial

December 17, 2019

An evil law

NARENDRA Modi and his Hindutva-infused dispensation, by singling out India’s Muslims and laying the groundwork for...
The $5bn question
Updated December 17, 2019

The $5bn question

"Those who stand on crutches cannot walk their own path; they must be led by others."
December 17, 2019

Climate failure

THE lack of seriousness displayed by the larger countries at the conclusion of the COP25 in Madrid proves that the...
December 16, 2019

Money with no name

The govt must arrest the growth of the cash economy while safeguarding the financial system from bad money.
December 16, 2019

Development slide

THE Human Development Index 2019, released by UNDP last week, should cause alarm in government circles. Pakistan has...
December 16, 2019

Plight of Rohingya

EARLIER this week, the International Court of Justice heard accusations against Myanmar for breaching the 1948...