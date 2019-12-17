Broad-based Pak-US partnership vital for regional peace: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that broad-based and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United States is important for peace, prosperity and development in the region.

The prime minister was talking to US Senator Lindsey Graham who called on him here on Monday. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued by the PM Office’s media wing.

The prime minister, while emphasising the value of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan’s development, said Islamabad would continue to play its facilitating role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. He urged Senator Graham to keep playing his role in transformation of the relationship, particularly through deepening and intensifying bilateral economic cooperation.

American senator discusses Afghan reconciliation process with Imran, Gen Bajwa

The prime minister apprised the US senator of the continuing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He also drew Mr Graham’s attention to the Indian government’s discriminatory policies against minorities and called for continued US focus on these issues to prevent further deterioration of peace and stability in the region.

Senator Graham is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and senior member of armed services, appropriations and budget committees of the US Senate. It was his second visit to Pakistan during this year.

Senator Graham thanked Prime Minister Khan for Pakistan’s consistent support in the Afghan peace process. He reiterated his desire for a broader bilateral relationship with particular focus on economic cooperation, enhanced market access and increased investments.

He appreciated Pakistan’s achievements in mainstreaming the tribal areas through development work as well as border fencing initiative.

Senator Graham also called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed with the latter the regional security situation and Afghan reconciliation process. The US senator acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2019