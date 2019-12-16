Lessons should be learned from fall of Dhaka, APS tragedy: Chief Justice Khosa

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Monday said that the tragedy of Dhaka's fall provides the lesson that the state should take care of its citizens' rights.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the outgoing chief justice noted that December 16 reminds the nation of two tragedies — the 1971 secession of then East Pakistan and the 2014 Army Public School attack. "There are some lessons for us in both the tragedies," he remarked.

The chief justice said that the freedom movement of Pakistan had taken roots in West Bengal but later the territory separated itself from the rest of the country because the state failed to take care of the people.

"The fall of Dhaka reflected that the social contract between the state and its citizens was weak."

A state is comprised of the government and the people, and is responsible for ensuring the basic rights of the citizens, the top judge said.

"A lack of provision of basic rights jeopardises the integrity of a state," Justice Khosa emphasised, adding: "The supremacy of the Constitution and the law guarantees the basic rights of citizens."

He noted that governance should be in accordance with the Constitution and the state should ensure that the results of the governance are being delivered to the masses.

Stressing the role of police in the protection of citizens and establishing peace in society, the chief justice said that an impression unfortunately prevailed that police, instead of protecting, violate citizens' rights. "Police are not masters; their duty is to serve the masses," he added, expressing the hope that police reforms will continue.

Talking about the APS tragedy, Justice Khosa said that the National Action Plan (NAP) was devised in the aftermath of the carnage and the entire nation had adopted the plan.

"We can perform the best and achieve best results if we get united on the same agenda," he observed.

The chief justice said that reforms in the criminal justice system were a part of the plan and the judiciary took several measures in this regard.