DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 16, 2019

Lessons should be learned from fall of Dhaka, APS tragedy: Chief Justice Khosa

Haseeb BhattiUpdated December 16, 2019

Email

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa speaks at ceremony. — DawnNewsTV/File
Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa speaks at ceremony. — DawnNewsTV/File

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Monday said that the tragedy of Dhaka's fall provides the lesson that the state should take care of its citizens' rights.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the outgoing chief justice noted that December 16 reminds the nation of two tragedies — the 1971 secession of then East Pakistan and the 2014 Army Public School attack. "There are some lessons for us in both the tragedies," he remarked.

The chief justice said that the freedom movement of Pakistan had taken roots in West Bengal but later the territory separated itself from the rest of the country because the state failed to take care of the people.

"The fall of Dhaka reflected that the social contract between the state and its citizens was weak."

A state is comprised of the government and the people, and is responsible for ensuring the basic rights of the citizens, the top judge said.

"A lack of provision of basic rights jeopardises the integrity of a state," Justice Khosa emphasised, adding: "The supremacy of the Constitution and the law guarantees the basic rights of citizens."

He noted that governance should be in accordance with the Constitution and the state should ensure that the results of the governance are being delivered to the masses.

Stressing the role of police in the protection of citizens and establishing peace in society, the chief justice said that an impression unfortunately prevailed that police, instead of protecting, violate citizens' rights. "Police are not masters; their duty is to serve the masses," he added, expressing the hope that police reforms will continue.

Talking about the APS tragedy, Justice Khosa said that the National Action Plan (NAP) was devised in the aftermath of the carnage and the entire nation had adopted the plan.

"We can perform the best and achieve best results if we get united on the same agenda," he observed.

The chief justice said that reforms in the criminal justice system were a part of the plan and the judiciary took several measures in this regard.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 16, 2019

Money with no name

The govt must arrest the growth of the cash economy while safeguarding the financial system from bad money.
December 16, 2019

Development slide

THE Human Development Index 2019, released by UNDP last week, should cause alarm in government circles. Pakistan has...
December 16, 2019

Plight of Rohingya

EARLIER this week, the International Court of Justice heard accusations against Myanmar for breaching the 1948...
Unrepentant lawyers
Updated December 15, 2019

Unrepentant lawyers

Under no circumstances can an attack on a hospital be justified.
December 15, 2019

Polio resurgence

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a three-day polio immunisation drive in the capital city. Starting...
December 15, 2019

UK election result

AFTER weeks of campaigning and predictions, the UK general election is over and the results are astounding: an...