DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 16, 2019

Decision for PM's Malaysia visit to be taken in accordance with national interest: Awan

Sanaullah KhanUpdated December 16, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier confirmed his participation in KL Summit which will be held in Malaysia from Dec 19-21. — PM Imran's Instagram/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier confirmed his participation in KL Summit which will be held in Malaysia from Dec 19-21. — PM Imran's Instagram/File

Premier's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the decision of whether the prime minister will visit Malaysia for the Kuala Lumpur Summit or not will be taken "in accordance with national interest".

The prime minister, who is currently in Bahrain and will later visit Geneva, will return to the country on Wednesday and will then decide if he should visit Malaysia, she told reporters.

The development comes a day after the premier's return from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone on a one-day visit on Saturday to assuage the reservations of the kingdom about Pakistan’s participation in the Kuala Lumpur Summit, among other issues, sources had told Dawn earlier.

Prime Minister Imran had earlier confirmed his participation in the Kuala Lumpur summit, which will be held in Malaysia from December 19-21. The summit is a brainchild of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. The plan for the summit was finalised during a trilateral meeting involving Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia in September in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The summit is also being attended by leaders of Turkey, Qatar and Iran in addition to hosts Malaysia. Around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries are expected to attend the event.

KL Summit is being seen as an attempt to create a new bloc in the Muslim world that could become an alternative to the dysfunctional Organisation of Islamic Cooperation led by the Saudis. This development has upset the Saudis, who are taking it as a challenge to their dominance in the politics of the Muslim world.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nasir S.
Dec 16, 2019 05:02pm
Looks like U turn coming up.
Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 16, 2019 05:05pm
I think I can guess what that means.
Recommend 0
Amir
Dec 16, 2019 05:21pm
Where oil money comes from will decide the visit. So no Malaysia trip to be seen
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Dec 16, 2019 05:27pm
And their premier just gifted his own country's manufactured car to our worthy prime minister besides promise to set up a manufacturing plant of the same in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ranjit Singh
Dec 16, 2019 05:47pm
@Amir, so what if Saudi's have petroleum oil,... Malaysians have Palm Oil.
Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Dec 16, 2019 05:52pm
I think Pakistan must attend the KL summit
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Dec 16, 2019 05:54pm
Khan sb must attend.
Recommend 0
Usman
Dec 16, 2019 06:23pm
Mr. PM realizing the real worth!
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Dec 16, 2019 06:30pm
Pakistan invented the U-turn signal.
Recommend 0
Azaan
Dec 16, 2019 06:41pm
@Just Saying, sadly when an economy is left in such disarray by previous administrations you have to manage by being dynamic.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 16, 2019

Money with no name

The govt must arrest the growth of the cash economy while safeguarding the financial system from bad money.
December 16, 2019

Development slide

THE Human Development Index 2019, released by UNDP last week, should cause alarm in government circles. Pakistan has...
December 16, 2019

Plight of Rohingya

EARLIER this week, the International Court of Justice heard accusations against Myanmar for breaching the 1948...
Unrepentant lawyers
Updated December 15, 2019

Unrepentant lawyers

Under no circumstances can an attack on a hospital be justified.
December 15, 2019

Polio resurgence

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a three-day polio immunisation drive in the capital city. Starting...
December 15, 2019

UK election result

AFTER weeks of campaigning and predictions, the UK general election is over and the results are astounding: an...