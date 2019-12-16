Atleast 5kg explosive material used in blast outside PHC, KP Assembly: police

About five to six kilogrammes of explosive material was used in a blast that injured at least 11 people in Peshawar on Monday, City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said while quoting an initial report prepared by the bomb disposal unit.

Earlier, police believed the explosion, which took place outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Peshawar High Court, to be a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Zahoor Afridi had said police and bomb disposal unit teams had reached the site of the incident and added that the police were investigating it further.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital Muhammad Asim told DawnNewsTV that 11 were injured in the incident, one of whom is critical.

Earlier the spokesperson had said a police officer was amongst the injured.

He said the LRH emergency is on high alert and the injured are being provided with immediate aid.