7 injured in cylinder blast outside KP Assembly, Peshawar High Court

Seven individuals were injured in a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Peshawar High Court on Monday, officials said.

Confirming that the incident was a cylinder blast, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Zahoor Afridi said police and bomb disposal unit teams had reached the site of the incident and added that the police were investigating it further.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital Muhammad Asim told DawnNewsTV, the injured, including a police officer, are out of danger.

He said the LRH emergency is on high alert and the injured are being provided with immediate aid.