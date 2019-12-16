DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 16, 2019

7 injured in cylinder blast outside KP Assembly, Peshawar High Court

SirajuddinUpdated December 16, 2019

Email

A police officer stands guard at the site of the cylinder blast outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Peshawar High Court on Monday. — Photo by Arif Hayat
A police officer stands guard at the site of the cylinder blast outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Peshawar High Court on Monday. — Photo by Arif Hayat
Police and bomb disposal units have reached the site of a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Peshawar High Court on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Police and bomb disposal units have reached the site of a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Peshawar High Court on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Seven individuals were injured in a cylinder blast in an auto-rickshaw outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Peshawar High Court on Monday, officials said.

Confirming that the incident was a cylinder blast, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Zahoor Afridi said police and bomb disposal unit teams had reached the site of the incident and added that the police were investigating it further.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital Muhammad Asim told DawnNewsTV, the injured, including a police officer, are out of danger.

He said the LRH emergency is on high alert and the injured are being provided with immediate aid.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 16, 2019

Money with no name

The govt must arrest the growth of the cash economy while safeguarding the financial system from bad money.
December 16, 2019

Development slide

THE Human Development Index 2019, released by UNDP last week, should cause alarm in government circles. Pakistan has...
December 16, 2019

Plight of Rohingya

EARLIER this week, the International Court of Justice heard accusations against Myanmar for breaching the 1948...
Unrepentant lawyers
Updated December 15, 2019

Unrepentant lawyers

Under no circumstances can an attack on a hospital be justified.
December 15, 2019

Polio resurgence

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a three-day polio immunisation drive in the capital city. Starting...
December 15, 2019

UK election result

AFTER weeks of campaigning and predictions, the UK general election is over and the results are astounding: an...