PM Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain on maiden visit since assuming office

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Bahrain on Monday on his maiden visit to the Gulf country, since he assumed office. He was received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He is visiting on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the country's National Day celebrations as a guest of honour. Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the prime minister. This was confirmed earlier in the week by Bukhari while speaking to Arab News.

The premier is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with the Bahraini king as well as delegation talks with the crown prince.

During these meetings, the prime minister will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as matters concerning regional and international issues, the press release added.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) noted that the visit "will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties".

It will "impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship," the statement added.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office earlier, a delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials will accompany the prime minister.

Taking to Twitter today, Bukhari apologised for not being able to accommodate a gathering organised by Bahrain-based Pakistanis.