DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 16, 2019

PM Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain on maiden visit since assuming office

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 16, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on his arrival in the country. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on his arrival in the country. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain on his maiden visit. He was received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain on his maiden visit. He was received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Bahrain on Monday on his maiden visit to the Gulf country, since he assumed office. He was received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He is visiting on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to attend the country's National Day celebrations as a guest of honour. Bahrain's highest civil award will be conferred upon the prime minister. This was confirmed earlier in the week by Bukhari while speaking to Arab News.

The premier is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with the Bahraini king as well as delegation talks with the crown prince.

During these meetings, the prime minister will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as matters concerning regional and international issues, the press release added.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) noted that the visit "will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties".

It will "impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship," the statement added.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office earlier, a delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials will accompany the prime minister.

Taking to Twitter today, Bukhari apologised for not being able to accommodate a gathering organised by Bahrain-based Pakistanis.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 16, 2019

Money with no name

The govt must arrest the growth of the cash economy while safeguarding the financial system from bad money.
December 16, 2019

Development slide

THE Human Development Index 2019, released by UNDP last week, should cause alarm in government circles. Pakistan has...
December 16, 2019

Plight of Rohingya

EARLIER this week, the International Court of Justice heard accusations against Myanmar for breaching the 1948...
Unrepentant lawyers
Updated December 15, 2019

Unrepentant lawyers

Under no circumstances can an attack on a hospital be justified.
December 15, 2019

Polio resurgence

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a three-day polio immunisation drive in the capital city. Starting...
December 15, 2019

UK election result

AFTER weeks of campaigning and predictions, the UK general election is over and the results are astounding: an...