Bahrain's King Hamad confers kingdom's highest civil award on PM Imran

Sanaullah KhanUpdated December 16, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Bahrain's highest civil award, conferred upon him by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. — Photo provided by Sanaullah Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan receives Bahrain's highest civil award, conferred upon him by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. — Photo provided by Sanaullah Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on his arrival in the country. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on his arrival in the country. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain on his maiden visit. He was received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Bahrain on his maiden visit. He was received by Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account

Prime Minister Imran Khan was awarded Bahrain's highest civil award by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, during his trip to the Gulf country on Monday.

The premier met the king at the Sakhir Palace. Prime Minister Imran is visiting on the invitation of King Hamad to attend the country's National Day celebrations as a guest of honour. This is his first visit to Bahrain since he assumed office.

Upon his arrival, the premier was received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and accorded a guard of honour.

The premier had earlier held a meeting with Crown Prince Salman during which discussions were held on Pakistan-Bahrain bilateral issues and the regional situation, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

They also witnessed the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding in the fields of higher education, scientific research, sports and medical sciences.

The premier is accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with the Bahraini king as well as delegation talks with the crown prince.

During these meetings, the prime minister will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as matters concerning regional and international issues, the press release added.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) noted that the visit "will enable the two sides to explore ways and means to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties".

It will "impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship," the statement added.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office earlier, a delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials will accompany the prime minister.

Taking to Twitter today, Bukhari apologised for not being able to accommodate a gathering organised by Bahrain-based Pakistanis.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui.

Comments (8)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 16, 2019 02:53pm
Pak-Bahraini friendship, Zindabaad.
Recommend 0
Abdul Khalique
Dec 16, 2019 04:20pm
Where is Foreign Minister who used to accompany him on every official tour.
Recommend 0
Neshi
Dec 16, 2019 04:26pm
At the end, people are interested to know how much loan Bahrain has committed.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Dec 16, 2019 05:40pm
Good news.
Recommend 0
HA
Dec 16, 2019 06:16pm
Award for doing nothing in the last 1.5 year.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Dec 16, 2019 06:23pm
Finally
Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 16, 2019 06:27pm
Congratulations IK. Now the bar has been set higher for your performance. Let's see the results and real changes to make Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Dec 16, 2019 06:31pm
@Neshi, Bahrain itself is dependent on loans and bail outs from the GCC.
Recommend 0

