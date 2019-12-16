DAWN.COM

Shelter homes in capital face shortage of funds

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 16, 2019

The government established Panahgahs in the federal capital and two provinces — Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — without allocating funds for them. — White Star/File
ISLAMABAD: Although the idea of Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish Panahgah shelter homes for homeless people (where they can spend nights for a peaceful sleep) was widely hailed, these homes are being run on ‘help yourself’ basis and putting an extra monetary and administrative load on the already cash-strapped local authorities.

The government established Panahgahs in the federal capital and two provinces — Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — without allocating funds for them. It is believed that it has become difficult to run these homes on long-term basis if the government does not provide funds for them.

Some of these shelter homes were established in government buildings, some in makeshift structures and some in rented buildings. Initially the cost of the buildings and furniture of Panahgahs was borne by local administrations and provincial departments. However, they need funds on a regular basis for their better management.

After speaking to different officials concerned, Dawn has learnt that the local administrations have been ‘forced’ to run these shelter homes without providing a budget by the government.

Now the local administrations are engaging some NGOs to make both ends meet.

The social welfare departments of provincial governments have also been involved in running these shelter homes but they have also not received special funds for them by Centre or the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Panahgahs are being managed in a way our police stations are being run on others’ pockets. For example, without paying any money a low-salaried policeman is asked to take an under custody accused to the court for a hearing and then bring him [the accused] back to the lock-up,” a senior officer of a local administration said on the condition of anonymity.

In the federal capital, three Panahgahs have been built and the government — which takes credit of introducing shelter homes for homeless people who were compelled to sleep on roads or footpaths — has turned a blind eye to the expenses of these centres.

Despite establishment of three shelter homes in the capital, a large number of people are still seen sleeping on roads and footpaths in the night.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2019

