DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 15, 2019

Internet users may face 'service degradation' due to fault in Doha submarine cable: PTCL

Javed HussainUpdated December 15, 2019

Email

Internet users will face service degradation due to a technical fault in submarine cable AAE-1 at Doha. — File
Internet users will face service degradation due to a technical fault in submarine cable AAE-1 at Doha. — File

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) on Sunday said that internet users may face "some service degradation" due to a technical fault in submarine cable AAE-1 at Doha.

According to a statement by the company, PTCL is working with the International Submarine Consortium "to fully restore internet services across the country".

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored," said PTCL in its statement.

Internet outages are frequent in the country.

The last major disruption in internet services in the country occurred in late October when two submarine cables had gone offline.

"IMEWE and SEAMEWE 4, that carry almost 50 per cent of Pakistan’s internet traffic, went offline due to a fault at a location that’s yet not determined," a report by ProPakistani had said.

Services were restored a day later.

An internet outage also occurred earlier this year, in June, when services were disrupted due to "multiple cable cuts".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Chinese version

The Chinese version

Beijing has established Islamic centres to prepare imams for preaching the ‘Chinese version’ of religion.

Editorial

Unrepentant lawyers
Updated December 15, 2019

Unrepentant lawyers

Under no circumstances can an attack on a hospital be justified.
December 15, 2019

Polio resurgence

ON Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a three-day polio immunisation drive in the capital city. Starting...
December 15, 2019

UK election result

AFTER weeks of campaigning and predictions, the UK general election is over and the results are astounding: an...
December 14, 2019

Dam fund again

It is high time to wrap the whole thing up.
December 14, 2019

Sindh IGP’s letter

ONE major obstacle standing in the way of police reform in Pakistan is political interference in the affairs of the...
December 14, 2019

Chill in global warming

GLOBALLY, they are many who warm up to leaders who vow to guard their flock against ‘outside influences’, while...