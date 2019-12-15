Internet users may face 'service degradation' due to fault in Doha submarine cable: PTCL

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) on Sunday said that internet users may face "some service degradation" due to a technical fault in submarine cable AAE-1 at Doha.

According to a statement by the company, PTCL is working with the International Submarine Consortium "to fully restore internet services across the country".

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and will notify you as soon as the services are fully restored," said PTCL in its statement.

Internet outages are frequent in the country.

The last major disruption in internet services in the country occurred in late October when two submarine cables had gone offline.

"IMEWE and SEAMEWE 4, that carry almost 50 per cent of Pakistan’s internet traffic, went offline due to a fault at a location that’s yet not determined," a report by ProPakistani had said.

Services were restored a day later.

An internet outage also occurred earlier this year, in June, when services were disrupted due to "multiple cable cuts".