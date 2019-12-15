DAWN.COM

Bilawal accuses govt of 'changing CPEC route'

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a party workers convention in Quetta on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday accused the government of disregarding the people of Balochistan in charting out the route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"We brought revolutionary programmes such as CPEC for you, the people of Balochistan [...] the vision of former president Zardari was for the route to begin with the most backward areas of Pakistan, namely Fata and Balochistan, but I regret to say, the route was changed and instead the project began from Lahore and Sindh," said Bilawal, addressing a PPP workers convention in Quetta.

"We want the people of Balochistan to benefit from CPEC but this incompetent, unqualified puppet government has failed to provide you the benefits.

"Only PPP is capable and it is the only party to have ever strived to deliver the benefits of a project to the residents of the area it is launched in."

