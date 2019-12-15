In pictures: Protests persist against India's new citizenship bill

A new Indian law that grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015 has led to violent demonstrations across the country.
The death toll from violent protests in northeast India has risen to six, officials said on Sunday, as authorities maintained internet bans and curfews to quell unrest.
Protesters say the citizenship bill would convert thousands of illegal immigrants into legal residents. Muslims have also protested against the law as it does not give them the same rights to citizenship as members of other faiths, a move critics say undermines the secular constitution.
Header image: Demonstrators take part in a musical concert to protest against the Citizen Amendment Act in Guhawati on Sunday. — AFP
