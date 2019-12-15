In pictures: Protests persist against India's new citizenship bill

The death toll from violent protests in northeast India has risen to six amid internet bans and curfews.

A new Indian law that grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015 has led to violent demonstrations across the country.

Protesters say the citizenship bill would convert thousands of illegal immigrants into legal residents. Muslims have also protested against the law as it does not give them the same rights to citizenship as members of other faiths, a move critics say undermines the secular constitution.

