DAWN.COM

Email

Demonstrators take part in a musical concert to protest against Citizen Amendment Act (CAB) in Guhawati on December 15, 2019. - Some 5,000 people took part in a fresh demonstration in Guwahati on December 15, with hundreds of police watching on as they sang, chanted and carried banners with the words "long live Assam". (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) — AFP or licensors

In pictures: Protests persist against India's new citizenship bill

The death toll from violent protests in northeast India has risen to six amid internet bans and curfews.
Reuters | AFPPublished Dec 15, 2019 07:15pm

A new Indian law that grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015 has led to violent demonstrations across the country.

The death toll from violent protests in northeast India has risen to six, officials said on Sunday, as authorities maintained internet bans and curfews to quell unrest.

Protesters say the citizenship bill would convert thousands of illegal immigrants into legal residents. Muslims have also protested against the law as it does not give them the same rights to citizenship as members of other faiths, a move critics say undermines the secular constitution.

The shoes of demonstrators are seen scattered along the road as police patrol after a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters
The shoes of demonstrators are seen scattered along the road as police patrol after a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters

A traditional painting is pictured at a musical concert to protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guhawati on Sunday. — AFP
A traditional painting is pictured at a musical concert to protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guhawati on Sunday. — AFP

Relatives mourn inside an ambulance next to the dead body of Ishwor Nayak, 25, who was killed after police fired during a protest against the government's citizenship bill. — AFP
Relatives mourn inside an ambulance next to the dead body of Ishwor Nayak, 25, who was killed after police fired during a protest against the government's citizenship bill. — AFP

An Indian child prays during a condolence meeting for those killed in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati, India on Sunday. — AP
An Indian child prays during a condolence meeting for those killed in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati, India on Sunday. — AP

A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters
A man runs past a burning bus that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters

Indian artists paint to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati, India on Sunday. — AP
Indian artists paint to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati, India on Sunday. — AP

Demonstrators run for cover as smoke billows from a tear gas shell fired during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters
Demonstrators run for cover as smoke billows from a tear gas shell fired during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters

A poster against the Citizenship Amendment Act hangs from a bamboo pole in Gauhati, India on Sunday. — AP
A poster against the Citizenship Amendment Act hangs from a bamboo pole in Gauhati, India on Sunday. — AP

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India on Sunday. — Reuters

Header image: Demonstrators take part in a musical concert to protest against the Citizen Amendment Act in Guhawati on Sunday. — AFP

Related Stories

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2019

Scribe Publishing Platform